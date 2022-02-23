Hill Country winter trout restocked before season's close

Texas' annual winter stocking of more than 300,000 rainbow trout into 150 public waters, most of them urban park ponds, kicks into high gear this month. The put-and-take fishery is hugely popular with the state's anglers. (Shannon Tompkins / Houston Chronicle)

Fishing for winter rainbow trout will be coming to a close in the following weeks. Texas Parks and Wildlife is restocking a few Hill Country lakes, ponds, and rivers one last time to satisfy the resident anglers.

Blanco State Park #4 will be restocked on Wednesday, February 23. The park is located off US Highway 281, four blocks south of Blanco town square and 40 miles north of San Antonio . On Thursday, February 24, Canyon Tailrace/Guadalupe Park, just below the dam, Whitewater Camp, 4th River Road Crossing, 3rd River Road Crossing, and Camp Huaco Springs will be restocked according to Texas Parks and Wildlife.

Lazy L&L Campground, in Comal County , was restocked just before Presidents Day weekend on February 18, gaining 200 rainbow trout. In Medina County, Castroville’s Landmark Inn State Historical Site saw 1,000 fish released on February 13.

There is no minimum length limit of caught trout, while the daily bag limit is five. An angler fishing in a community fishing lake or from a dock, pier or jetty within a Texas State Park may use no more than two fishing poles. Most of the trout stocking occurs between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Trout anglers will need a valid fishing license that includes a freshwater fishing endorsement. Anglers under 17 years of age are not required to have a license. There is no required license or endorsements needed when fishing in a Texas State Park.

Some dates are subject to change depending on the warm temperatures. Stocking winter trout usually begins in late November or early December and continues until March. There is a total of 360,313 rainbow trout that will be stocked over the 2021-2022 winter season.