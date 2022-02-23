Scottsdale employees may get $2,000 bonus

Scottsdale plans to give all 2,600 of its employees a one-time bonus — worth up to $5.5 million total — a new city council agenda shows.

Scottsdale City Council will vote March 1 to adopt a resolution giving one-time bonuses to active full- and part-time employees effective Feb. 28. The money comes from AZCares funds.

A city staff report states full-time employees could receive $2,000, or between $500 and $1,500 for part-time employees depending on hours worked during the past year.

The staff report explains this action is to “show the city’s general workforce our appreciation for providing world-class services to those that work, live and enjoy the many entertainment venues in Scottsdale.”

The city has more than 2,600 part-time and full-time employees assigned to approximately 540 unique job classifications, the report states.

If council approves the bonuses, active employees that have recorded paid hours within the pay period of Feb. 27-March 12 will be eligible for the one-time stipend. The pay date to receive the bonus, according to the staff report, will be March 18.

Officials estimate the total fiscal impact will not exceed $5.5 million. The funds are coming from four different accounts:

$2.2 million from available Scottsdale AZCares funds in the community facility safety upgrades capital project;

$300,000 from Scottsdale AZCares special revenue fund community facility upgrades operating program;

$1.85 million from Scottsdale AZCares funds in the city buildings safety retrofit capital project;

$1.2 million from Scottsdale AZCares’ public health communication and safety operating program.

The meeting where the employee bonuses will be discussed begins at 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 1, at Scottsdale City Hall.