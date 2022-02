Liverpool go looking for their first domestic cup in a decade on Sunday, when they face Chelsea at Wembley in the Carabao Cup.The Blues have been more successful when it comes to this competition recently, winning in 2015 and runners-up in 2019, but they still trail the Reds five to eight for total wins in the tournament and both teams have won it three times since the turn of the century.Thomas Tuchel’s men were showing stuttering form around the turn of the year but have won six in a row of late, while it’s nine straight wins for Jurgen Klopp’s...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 35 MINUTES AGO