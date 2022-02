It's one of food's most iconic pairings, coffee and doughnuts, but the two items have long been separate. You have your cup of coffee to deliver the boost of caffeine and then you have the sweet treat that is the doughnut. Now, Hostess, maker of the iconic Twinkies, Ding Dongs, Ho Hos and more, is changing things up by bringing caffeine and doughnuts together. The company just announced the launch of Boost Jumbo Donettes, a caffeinated doughnut that you can just grab and go.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 6 DAYS AGO