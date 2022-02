The IRS has already issued 4.46 million refunds this year. The average refund amount so far is $2,306, but that could change as more returns are processed. Many people dread the process of filing taxes, but the reality is that doing so can lead to a tax refund -- potentially a big one. At this point, we're still pretty early on in the 2022 tax season (during which 2021 returns are being filed), but so far, the IRS has processed about 13 million tax returns. Of those, 4.46 million were due a refund. The average refund so far has been substantial, coming in at $2,306.

INCOME TAX ・ 1 DAY AGO