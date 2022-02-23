ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laidback Men's Formal Wear

By Niko Pajkovic
TrendHunter.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleN.HOOLYWOOD COMPILE, a premium menswear label known for its retro-inspired designs, has announced the launch of its Fall 2022 collection, a concise capsule that continues founder Daisuke Obana‘s exploration...

www.trendhunter.com

Footwear News

Emily Ratajkowski Wears Oversized Men’s Suit With Minimalist Flats at Milan Fashion Week

Click here to read the full article. Along with supermodel sisters Gigi and Bella Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski was spotted arriving at the Versace headquarters during fashion week in Milan, Italy on Thursday. The 30-year-old model and influencer kept her look sleek and cool, opting for a monochromatic all-black three-piece suit featuring an oversized fit. On her feet, she donned a pair of caramel brown croc-embossed flats with an open back and rounded toe design. The “My Body” author also added trendy black rectangular frames and a black shoulder bag to pull things together. Known for her street style looks, which she makes...
Footwear News

Rihanna Flashes Her Baby Bump in Risky Leather Crop Top and Furry Coat at Milan Fashion Week

Click here to read the full article. Rihanna continues to proudly display her growing baby bump. On Friday, the Fenty Founder was spotted out at Milan Fashion Week with her boyfriend, A$AP Rocky. To ensure that all eyes would be on her, Riri stepped out in a cropped leather top that was complete with lace sleeves. View this post on Instagram A post shared by WWD (@wwd) The billionaire Barbadian baddie paired her top with black wide-leg pants. Rihanna looked like she came off a runway as she complemented her risky ensemble with a furry lilac coat that was draped over...
papermag.com

Majorlilkween's Sleep Paralysis Demon Wears Latex

Ever wondered if your sleep paralysis demon wears a pink latex suit? Majorlilkween, the pop star alter ego of model Alexandra Elizabeth Ljadov, has answered your wishes in the music video for her first single of 2022, "ten 22." Beyond the "eerie, Wes Anderson-inspired" technicolored nightmare, the video represents the...
WATE

Local ministry provides free formal wear and more

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Prom, formal, and wedding season can be expensive, but a local ministry is helping to alleviate that price to pay. Second Chance Prom Ministry has been serving the East Tennessee community for 10 years. Due to high formal wear pricing and various circumstances preventing someone from buying the perfect outfit, this ministry has come to the rescue.
SPY

21 Stylish Men’s Watches Under $200 To Wear Right Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Never underestimate the value of a great timepiece, quite literally when it comes to the best watches under $200. Staying on time in style is of the utmost importance as you look to build out a full ensemble, and it’s more important than ever in 2022 as you look to dress once more with intention. There’s a timepiece for every type of style fan and watch enthusiast, and at lower prices than you might think. From the best field watches to...
