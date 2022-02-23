Homeowner fatally shoots man at center of Florida Blue Alert

The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office said a suspect was killed during a home invasion in Steinhatchee, and that the suspect’s body was found near the same car that was listed in the Blue Alert, according to a report on WCTV .

A Florida Blue Alert issued on Floridian phones late Tuesday night in response to the manhunt for a suspect believed to have shot a deputy in north Florida was canceled Wednesday morning.

At around 11:30 p.m., phones in the Sunshine State received an alert for Gregory Ryan Miedema, 33, last seen in Perry, who is suspected of having shot a Taylor County Sheriff’s Office deputy, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. FDLE canceled the alert on Wednesday around 9:30 a.m.

The alert stated Miedema could be traveling in a gold 2000 Chrysler Sebring with a dark-colored convertible top and FL license plate Y78TKU. FDLE urged the public not to approach Miedema if they saw him.

The station reported that the sheriff’s office identified the deputy shot Tuesday night as Troy Andersen, part of the K-9 unit. Andersen was in stable condition at Shands Hospital, according to the sheriff’s office.

The FDLE began issuing Blue Alerts last year, which are issued when an officer or deputy has been reported as a disappearance, assaulted, or killed, and public cooperation is required.

