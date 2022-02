Jahvon Quinerly and Alabama fired away early, building a big lead with one 3-pointer after another. Then the Crimson Tide got hot again when the game tightened up. Jaden Shackelford had 21 points and Quinerly scored 18 of his 20 points before halftime to lead No. 24 Alabama to a 90-71 victory over South Carolina on Saturday night.

