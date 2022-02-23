19 Smashing Menswear Deals to Get Your Closet Ready for Spring

The best diamond earrings for men are more like the best diamond earrings, period. That distinction was always a little ridiculous, but in 2022 it feels downright absurd—men's jewelry is freakier, funkier, and flyer than it's ever been, and there's nothing gendered about a hunk of metal, no matter how precious. If you're still looking for earrings with a [*puffs out chest*] masculine edge, relax: most of the the labels already in your jewelry cabinet make plenty in the way of approachable unisex wares, some of them as big and brawny as you are. But it also might be time to broaden your horizons. (And if you landed here in desperate need of a last-minute Valentine's Day gift for your impossibly stylish significant other, kudos: you're on the right track. We've got plenty more ideas to help.)

