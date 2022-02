OLYMPIA - Washington state needs to do a better job of revitalizing entrepreneurship and make it easier to do business, according to an analysis released Thursday morning. The 102-page report, authorized by the state legislature in 2021, was conducted by the Legislative Committee on Economic Development and International Relations (LCEDIR) and administered by the Lieutenant Governor’s Office. The process that produced the report included contact with 16 organizations, 25 stakeholder interviews, and 10 focus groups.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO