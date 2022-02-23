NETBIO sale set March 18

Polson’s newest store caters to some of its youngest residents. Briar’s Baby Boutique is a retail and consignment shop specializing in goods and clothing for babies and children. The store is named after co-founder Jonta French’s four-month-old daughter, Briar. French and cofounder Annette Schiele decided to launch the business around Christmas, while visiting fellow consignment shop Purple Wildflower in Polson. While shopping at the store, owned by French’s mother, they realized Polson didn’t have an equivalent business specific to children and babies. Schiele and French decided they would take up the mantle to bring a children’s boutique to Polson. “We found a...

