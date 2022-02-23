ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sulphur Springs, TX

NETBIO sale set March 18

ssnewstelegram.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Northeast Texas Beef Improvement Organization (NETBIO) sold pre-conditioned calves and yearlings Friday, Feb. 18 at . at the Sulphur Springs Livestock Commission auction market. “We have 3,500 head of cattle consigned to the...

www.ssnewstelegram.com

Comments / 0

Related
Times-Herald

All-Allegany County concert schedule set in March

Students from all school districts in Allegany County will come together in March to present concerts that are open to the public. The Allegany County Schools Music Association’s All-County Festival No. 2 will include the junior high band, jazz band and senior high choir March 4-5 at the Fillmore Central School.
ALLEGANY COUNTY, NY
KICKS 105

Pilgrim’s Gives Update on $735,000 Investment in Nacogdoches

A few days after this past Christmas, I posted a story about how Pilgrim's Nacogdoches was contributing nearly three-quarters of a million dollars to community needs within the City of Nacogdoches. This is all part of the 'Hometown Strong' initiative in which $20 million is being invested into the communities which Pilgrim’s serves. This is all part of a $100 million nationwide contribution from JBS USA.
NACOGDOCHES, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Industry
Local
Texas Business
Sulphur Springs, TX
Business
City
Sulphur Springs, TX
Daily Inter Lake

‘Boho boutique’ offers children’s consignment in Polson

Polson’s newest store caters to some of its youngest residents. Briar’s Baby Boutique is a retail and consignment shop specializing in goods and clothing for babies and children. The store is named after co-founder Jonta French’s four-month-old daughter, Briar. French and cofounder Annette Schiele decided to launch the business around Christmas, while visiting fellow consignment shop Purple Wildflower in Polson. While shopping at the store, owned by French’s mother, they realized Polson didn’t have an equivalent business specific to children and babies. Schiele and French decided they would take up the mantle to bring a children’s boutique to Polson. “We found a...
POLSON, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy