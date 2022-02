Dalvin Cook is close to a sure-thing for returning to the Minnesota Vikings in 2022, but his NFC North counterpart Aaron Rodgers is not. The NFL is on RodgersWatch – for a second time in as many years – as the eventual Hall of Fame quarterback decides his future. Rodgers and the Packers have not reached a Super Bowl in 11 years, even though the QB1 is a Top 3 passer each season. So, Rodgers on the Packers is stale, at least in terms of never reaching the Super Bowl after winning one in 2010.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO