Insulet: Heroic Assumptions Still Required

By Robert Honeywill
 3 days ago
Although share price has fallen significantly, Insulet still requires some heroic assumptions on revenue growth and unit cost reductions to justify the current share price. Image: Convenient insulin pump diabetes technology. Investment Thesis. Back in October 2021, with the Insulet (PODD) share price at $308.90, I published article, "Insulet:...

Benzinga

Recap: Insulet Q4 Earnings

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Insulet beat estimated earnings by 31.25%, reporting an EPS of $0.42 versus an estimate of $0.32. Revenue was up $61.60 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seeking Alpha

Will Viatris Q4 results bring earnings surprise?

Viatris (NASDAQ:VTRS) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 28th, before market open. The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.75 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.34B. Over the last 2 years, VTRS has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seeking Alpha

Zomedica gains as new acquisition drives Q4 topline growth

The shares of Zomedica (NYSE:ZOM) have surged ~23% in the post-market Friday after the micro-cap animal health company reported more than $4M revenue for the final quarter and full-year 2021. However, its quarterly revenue and earnings have fallen short of market expectations. While the company recorded no revenue in corresponding...
MARKETS
Seeking Alpha

ModivCare jumps as recent acquisitions drive Q4 beat

ModivCare (MODV +12.0%) shares have recorded the biggest intraday gain since 2020 March after the provider of integrated supportive care solutions reported better than expected financials for Q4 2021 on Friday. Revenue for the quarter climbed ~44% YoY to reach $575.8M, thanks mainly to the addition of $103.2M in the...
MARKETS
Seeking Alpha

Fed Rate Hikes And Recessions

The bond market has been expecting a rate hike for some time and market interest rates have moved higher over the last year and a half partially in anticipation. It is no secret the Federal Reserve is near certain to raise the Fed Funds rate at the conclusion of the committee's March 15-16 meeting. The bond market has been expecting a rate hike for some time and market interest rates have moved higher over the last year and a half partially in anticipation. During the initial move higher in market rates beginning soon after the pandemic led economic shutdown in March 2020, the yield curve began to steepen as seen in the top panel in the below chart. Since early 2021 though, the yield curve (10yTreasury yield minus 2y Treasury yield) has been flattening, i.e., short term interest rates have been rising faster than long term interest rates.
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

Gold Miners Break Out

Precious metal and mining stocks catching a bid after a dismal 2021. Precious metals have caught a bid this year. After a disappointing 2021 that featured higher than expected inflation and extremely low real yields, gold and silver prices could not find traction. To be fair, they performed well in the early months following the stock market lows in March 2020. Gold surged to above $1,900 per troy ounce in the wake of the Russia/Ukraine crisis this week. It settled at the highest market since June of last year on its technical breakout.
METAL MINING
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
FDA
Seeking Alpha

S&P 1500 Stocks With Strong Momentum Currently

There are 17 stocks in S&P 1500 with strong momentum based on our criteria. We use the following indicators to gauge strength:. Percent distance of price from moving average, %200-MA 14-day Relative Strength Index, RSI(14) 5-day rate-of-change of volume, ROC(5) Number of days this last indicator has stayed over 70...
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Consumer Confidence Weakened Slightly In February

The Consumer Confidence Index from The Conference Board fell again in February but remains at a historically favorable level overall, decreasing 0.6 points, or 0.5 percent, to 110.5. The Consumer Confidence Index from The Conference Board fell again in February but remains at a historically favorable level overall. The composite...
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

Reata Pharmaceuticals Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 28th, before market open. The consensus EPS Estimate is -$1.93 (-54.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.76M (-45.0% Y/Y). Over the last 2 years, RETA has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seeking Alpha

Halozyme: Steady Revenue Growth At A Reasonable Valuation

I was drawn to Halozyme due to its business model that is devoid of in-house drug development. Halozyme reformulates many blockbuster drugs that provided them with significant milestones and royalty. I was drawn to Halozyme (HALO) due to its unique business model that is devoid of in-house drug development. Halozyme...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Seeking Alpha

Tronox Holdings: Tackling Debt While Proving Its Worth

The Chemicals Manufacturing industry is poised to continue growth experienced from 2021 well into the year. Tronox Holdings (NYSE: TROX) is a publicly listed mining and chemicals manufacturing company. The company's main output is in titanium-bearing mineral sands and is the world's largest supplier of titanium dioxide pigment (TiO2). The TiO2 segment mines mineral sand deposits and products, TiO2 and titanium feedstock, which are used to produce primarily paints and coatings, as well as plastics, paper, and printing ink. The Stamford-based company employs approximately 6,500 people across North America, Europe, South Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company produces and exports its product and is poised to follow the macroeconomic growth experienced from 2021 onwards.
MARKETS
Seeking Alpha

We Believe Growth Has Bottomed - Nobody Told Zscaler

Zscaler is a beast of a company, growing revenue at 63% per annum while also clocking in 13% unlevered pre-tax free cash flow margins. DISCLAIMER: This note is intended for US recipients only and, in particular, is not directed at, nor intended to be relied upon by any UK recipients. Any information or analysis in this note is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Nothing in this note is intended to be investment advice and nor should it be relied upon to make investment decisions. Cestrian Capital Research, Inc., its employees, agents or affiliates, including the author of this note, or related persons, may have a position in any stocks, security, or financial instrument referenced in this note. Any opinions, analyses, or probabilities expressed in this note are those of the author as of the note's date of publication and are subject to change without notice. Companies referenced in this note or their employees or affiliates may be customers of Cestrian Capital Research, Inc. Cestrian Capital Research, Inc. values both its independence and transparency and does not believe that this presents a material potential conflict of interest or impacts the content of its research or publications.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Vinci Partners Provides Investment Diversification In Brazil

Vinci Partners Investments went public in January 2021, raising approximately $250 million in a U.S. IPO. Vinci Partners Investments (VINP) went public in January 2021, raising approximately $250 million in a U.S. IPO that was priced at $18.00 per share. The firm provides investors with access to various investment types...
MARKETS
Seeking Alpha

Maravai Life Sciences jumps on report of $11B bid from Sartorius

Maravai Life Sciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) soared 17% after a report that Sartorius AG offered to buy the the company for $11B. Maravai rejected the $42/share offer from Goettingen, Germany-based Sartorius, according to a Reuters report. Not clear if Sartorius may return with another offer or MRVI may see interest from other companies.
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

Iridium Communications: Looking Much Better Today

Times have been tough for shareholders in Iridium Communications, even as the company has performed well on its top and bottom lines. Beyond any doubt, one of the most interesting companies on the market today is a firm called Iridium Communications (IRDM). I say this because the company's business model centers around the constellation of satellites that it has up in space today. These satellites carry payloads on behalf of other clients and also provide a wide range of communication-related services. Over the past few years, the company has exhibited consistent revenue growth and attractive profits and profit margins. Add on top of this the fact that the future is looking brighter than ever, and that shares the business have recently pulled back, and it is now looking like an interesting opportunity to consider buying into for long term, value-oriented investors who focus on value while still wanting consistent but modest growth.
MARKETS
Seeking Alpha

Synchrony Financial: Abundant Upside Potential

Synchrony Financial is producing industry leading financial results in the consumer financial services industry. Synchrony Financial (SYF) is a private label consumer credit card company that has a ton of upside potential. Jumping in, the company has produced incredible free cash flow growth, earnings growth, retained earnings growth, an incredibly strong net interest margin, return on equity, and is as equitably stable as the highest ranked banks in the market. Additionally, Synchrony has consistently grown its partnerships and user growth with plenty of room for more growth ahead.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seeking Alpha

Ramaco Resources: Trading At Just 3 Times Earnings, 2022 Will Be A Record Year For The Company

Ramaco Resources produces metallurgical coal, and the company should benefit from surging prices in 2022. Ramaco Resources (METC) is a producer of metallurgical coal in the United States. I was originally drawn to this company as a call option on the price of metallurgical coal as I liked the low cost basis of Ramaco's operations and its very clean balance sheet. As the met coal price is now indeed taking off.
MARKETS
Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha is an industry leader in mining the wisdom of the crowds for insights on every topic of interest to investors. Our editors curate investing news and analysis from a network of stock analysts, traders, economists, academics, financial advisers and industry experts — all who engage in our community.

