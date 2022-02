If you want to taste the best pizza in Los Angeles, you’ll need to leave the city. Head about 90 minutes north, and pull into a little country mart tucked into Montecito’s quaint downtown strip. Right on the corner, Bettina has quietly become the most beloved pizzeria in the neighborhood, and possibly, the region. SoCal always has to contend with New York (and Chicago) for pizza dominance, and even style, but Bettina puts the discussion to bed with a near-obsessive sourcing of local ingredients and seriously delicious, wood-fired sourdough pies.

SANTA BARBARA, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO