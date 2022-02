In a widely anticipated move, the CDC has eased its COVID-19 mask guidelines as the number of cases across the country has dropped and the Omicron variant has declined. The agency still has guidelines in place, but they will now be based on different metrics related to COVID risk by county. That risk will be assessed based on three conditions: new cases per 100,000 residents in the last seven days; new hospital admissions; and the percentage of hospital beds taken up by COVID patients.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO