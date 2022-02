I think one of the hardest things to do, for me, is to admit that I don’t know something. I’m not talking about obvious things, like quantum physics or nuclear science, but things that have to do with living life. Recently someone I know had a miscarriage. This isn’t a new experience for me, and it wasn’t their first. But it didn’t make the experience any easier. All the questions we have are unanswered because of our limited knowledge; we just don’t know.

HILLSDALE, MI ・ 15 HOURS AGO