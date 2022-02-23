ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Inflation And Rising Interest Rates: Short Duration MBS Can Be A Safe Harbor

By Paul Goldstein
Seeking Alpha
Seeking Alpha
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Fed plans to raise overnight interest rates at least four times in 2022. And will stop buying $120 billion per month of mortgage-backed securities (MBS) and Treasuries. The Federal Reserve (Fed). They are raising interest rates and removing liquidity. This has created a challenging environment for the price of stocks...

seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Related
Seeking Alpha

Fed Rate Hikes And Recessions

The bond market has been expecting a rate hike for some time and market interest rates have moved higher over the last year and a half partially in anticipation. It is no secret the Federal Reserve is near certain to raise the Fed Funds rate at the conclusion of the committee's March 15-16 meeting. The bond market has been expecting a rate hike for some time and market interest rates have moved higher over the last year and a half partially in anticipation. During the initial move higher in market rates beginning soon after the pandemic led economic shutdown in March 2020, the yield curve began to steepen as seen in the top panel in the below chart. Since early 2021 though, the yield curve (10yTreasury yield minus 2y Treasury yield) has been flattening, i.e., short term interest rates have been rising faster than long term interest rates.
BUSINESS
Forbes

What Impact Could Rising Interest Rates Have?

Dan Cupkovic, CFP®, is Director of Investments at ARGI. Inflation hit 7% year over year, the national unemployment rate dipped below 4%, the Federal Reserve (“the Fed”) said it plans to terminate asset purchases in March and the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) on January 26 said, “It will soon be appropriate to raise the target range for the federal funds rate.”
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interest Rates#Stocks And Bonds#Inflation#Credit Ratings#Mbs#Fed#The Federal Reserve#Treasury#Sma
Seeking Alpha

Gold Miners Break Out

Precious metal and mining stocks catching a bid after a dismal 2021. Precious metals have caught a bid this year. After a disappointing 2021 that featured higher than expected inflation and extremely low real yields, gold and silver prices could not find traction. To be fair, they performed well in the early months following the stock market lows in March 2020. Gold surged to above $1,900 per troy ounce in the wake of the Russia/Ukraine crisis this week. It settled at the highest market since June of last year on its technical breakout.
METAL MINING
Seekingalpha.com

Navigating Volatility, Inflation And Rising Rates

In 2022, we have extreme uncertainty around the fundamental economic environment, the policy response, inflation and the response of policymakers. Stafford: Hello, I’m Kim Stafford, and I’m here again with PIMCO group CIO Dan Ivascyn to give you an inside look at some of the recent discussions taking place within PIMCO’s investment committee, or IC. Thank you for joining us, Dan.
BUSINESS
WDBO

Despite high inflation, Turkey keeps interest rate unchanged

ANKARA, Turkey — (AP) — Turkey's central bank on Thursday kept its key interest rate unchanged for a second consecutive month despite soaring inflation that has left many in the country struggling to purchase food and basic goods. A statement from the bank’s Monetary Policy Committee said it...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
The Week

Fed mulls faster interest rate increases to address inflation

The Federal Reserve is considering an accelerated timetable for interest rate increases, according to the minutes of the Fed's Jan. 25-26 meeting, which became public Wednesday. The Wall Street Journal reports the first interest rate increase will take effect in March, followed by additional increases "at consecutive policy meetings, which...
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

The Supply-Led Inflation Challenge

Current inflation is supply-led rather than demand-led. The Fed could end up playing checkers while the economy is playing chess - with potentially worldwide consequences. When year-over-year inflation hits 7.5%, it's understandable that attention focuses on the sheer speed of price rises. But it's the nature of the underlying drivers of that inflation that could make it more persistent, and more challenging - especially for central banks.
BUSINESS
The Independent

What does the rising rate of inflation mean for you?

UK inflation has surged to 5.5 per cent, taking it to its highest level since March 1992, as the cost of living crisis begins to bite.The situation will likely get worse before it improves, with the Bank of England already forecasting the rate of inflation to hit 7 per cent this spring.The present 30-year high means that the price of everyday items like staple foods – particularly fruit and vegetables – fuel, clothing, shoes and furniture have all climbed over the last year, a development that threatens to hit low-income families hardest at a time when they can least afford...
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

Consumer Confidence Weakened Slightly In February

The Consumer Confidence Index from The Conference Board fell again in February but remains at a historically favorable level overall, decreasing 0.6 points, or 0.5 percent, to 110.5. The Consumer Confidence Index from The Conference Board fell again in February but remains at a historically favorable level overall. The composite...
BUSINESS
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

National Association of Realtors: Rising interest rates "will be problematic"

(Fargo, ND) -- A new warning from the National Association of Realtors says rising mortgage rates "will be problematic" for the housing market. "A year ago you could maybe be locked in for a 30 year mortgage at 2.87 percent. As interest rates go up and purchase prices go up you may not be buying a home that actually meets your needs," said Maureen Bartelt. a broker with Berkshire Hathaway in Fargo, and a board member for the FM Area Association of Realtors.
FARGO, ND
Seeking Alpha

Flows show recession risks are rising - BofA

BofA Securities says recent cash flows raise the odds of the current rates shock the market is experiencing turns into a recession shock in the next six months. Last week saw the "largest inflow to Treasuries (NYSEARCA:TBT) (NASDAQ:TLT) (NASDAQ:SHY) since Mar’20 ($7.4bn) vs big outflow TIPS (NYSEARCA:TIP) & credit ... recession risks rising," strategist Michael Hartnett and team wrote in the "Flow Show" note.
MARKETS
Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
51K+
Post
407K+
Views
ABOUT

Seeking Alpha is an industry leader in mining the wisdom of the crowds for insights on every topic of interest to investors. Our editors curate investing news and analysis from a network of stock analysts, traders, economists, academics, financial advisers and industry experts — all who engage in our community.

 https://seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy