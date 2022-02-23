ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Eneti: Q4 Earnings Insights

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Eneti (NYSE:NETI) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Eneti missed estimated earnings...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday

During Tuesday's trading, 505 companies set new 52-week lows. The company with the largest market cap to set a new 52-week low was Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB). Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI) was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low. Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) was the biggest...
DETROIT, MI
Benzinga

Why Ford, GM And Tesla Shares Are Falling Today

Shares of several companies in the automotive & auto component sectors, including Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F), General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) and Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA), are all trading lower from pressure in the overall market as investors weigh the potential economic impacts from rising Russia-Ukraine tensions. US indices at-large are trading...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eps
Benzinga

Where Pulmonx Stands With Analysts

Within the last quarter, Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Pulmonx has an average price target of $34.75 with a high of $45.00 and a low of $27.00.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Expert Ratings For Intuit

Within the last quarter, Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 8 analysts have an average price target of $664.0 versus the current price of Intuit at $486.03, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 8 analysts rated Intuit...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Expert Ratings For Targa Resources

Over the past 3 months, 5 analysts have published their opinion on Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Top 10 Stock Holdings Of Berkshire Hathaway And Warren Buffett

Legendary investor Warren Buffett's ability to identify and buy the stock of up-and-coming publicly traded companies has been key to the success of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-A)(NYSE: BRK-B). Along with owning Geico, Dairy Queen, Duracell, Fruit of the Loom, See’s Candies and other companies, Berkshire Hathaway owns large stakes in...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Cannabis Stocks Chart: EBITDA Estimate Revisions – It's All About The Margins

Several market commentators have recently noted that the consensus analyst revenue estimates for the large MSOs have declined by low single-digit percentages since November. We decided a longer time view was appropriate and that EBITDA was more critical than revenues. We looked at the nine largest market cap MSOs and investigated analysts' projected 2022 EBITDA and EBITDA margins a year ago, compared to their forecasted 2022 results today.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Eneti, Inc. (NETI) CEO Emanuele Lauro on Q4 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Eneti, Inc. (NYSE:NETI) Q4 2021 Earnings Conference Call February 23, 2022 9:00 AM ET. Sebastian Brooke - Seajacks International Limited, Director of Business Development. Hello, and welcome to the Eneti Incorporated Fourth Quarter 2021 Conference Call. I would now like to turn the call over to James Doyle, Head of Corporate Development and IR. Please go ahead, sir.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Why AMD, Nvidia And Fastly Shares Are Falling Today

Shares of technology and software companies, including Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD), NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) and Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY), are all trading lower amid overall market weakness as stocks continue to fall amid Russia-Ukraine conflict escalation. Advanced Micro Devices shares were otherwise trading higher during Tuesday's session after Bernstein upgraded...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Granite Construction Earnings Preview

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2022-02-25. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Granite Construction will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36. Granite Construction bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings For Dollar General

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Dollar General (NYSE:DG) within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 6 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Dollar General has an average price target of $232.33 with a high of $251.00 and a low of $220.00.
DETROIT, MI
Benzinga

Why Etsy Shares Are Trading Higher Today

Etsy Inc (NASDAQ: ETSY) is trading higher Friday after the company announced better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results. Etsy said fourth-quarter revenue increased 16.2% year-over-year to $717.14 million, which beat the $685.45 million estimate. The e-commerce marketplace company reported quarterly earnings of $1.11 per share, which beat the estimate of 79 cents per share.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Stellantis Registers 14% Pro Forma Revenue Growth In FY21

Stellantis NV (NYSE: STLA) reported FY21 Pro Forma sales growth of 14% year-on-year, to €152 billion, versus €133.9 billion the previous year. On a Pro Forma basis, North America revenue rose 15% Y/Y to €69.7 billion, South America increased 71% to €10.7 billion, Europe 5% to €59 billion, Middle East & Africa rose 9% to €5.2 billion, China and India & Asia Pacific grew 24.4% to €3.9 billion.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

What 7 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Definitive Healthcare

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 7 analysts have an average price target of $30.71 versus the current price of Definitive Healthcare at $20.675, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 7...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
30K+
Followers
110K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy