Saint Louis, MO

St. Louis County mask requirement to end Monday

By Sam Clancy, KSDK
 3 days ago
St. Louis County Executive Sam Page has announced the county's mask requirement will end next week. The county's department of public health will instead have an advisory that encourages masks. The change will be effective at 8 a.m. Monday, Feb. 28. Due to the mask mandate, vaccines and the...

Judge denies AG Schmitt's attempt to get rid of St. Louis County mask mandate

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- A judge denied Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt's attempt to oust St. Louis County's mask mandate Friday. The St. Louis County Council approved a mask mandate in January, which Schmitt then filed suit over. Schmitt is no stranger to lawsuits over mask mandates. He filed lawsuits against more than 40 school districts in the state.
