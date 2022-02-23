St. Louis County mask requirement to end Monday

St. Louis County has applied for two federal grants that, if approved, would bring in funds to revitalize Kinloch Park into a community centerpiece. Of that funding, $250,000 would come from the Recreation Trails Program. At last week's meeting, the St. Louis County Council passed a resolution in support of the County Parks Foundation's application for the grant. The county also applied for a $500,000 federal grant that would be matched by local funds if awarded, according to a Monday news release from the office of St. Louis County Executive Sam Page.

