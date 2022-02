Mount Angel Public Library has set up the first of its STAR Net STEAM Equity Project learning stations.The student worksheet handout serves at once as an informative piece of paper and material to make a paper helicopter. The lesson is straight forward: "NASA's Perseverance Mars rover, launching in July 2020, will carry the first helicopter to the surface of Mars! This helicopter has to be super lightweight to fly on Mars. It also needs large blades that can rotate really fast so it can generate enough lift to overcome the gravity of the Red Planet and lift off the ground."...

MOUNT ANGEL, OR ・ 55 MINUTES AGO