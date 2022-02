Bruno Lage says Wolves’ continued good form gives his team “ambition to look up” ahead of their Premier League fixture against Arsenal on Thursday.Lage has led the club to seventh place, just six points outside of the top four with two games in hand. He and the side are one of many trying to back a top four spot, including their opponents Arsenal.The boss said: “What the team did in December and January gives us that ambition to look up, so that’s what I want, to have my team have character, my players have character, that we have good things...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO