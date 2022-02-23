Blue By Ninety: How the Michigan basketball suspension will affect the rest of the season

The beautiful thing about going to college as an NHL prospect is that players who go this route develop off the ice just as much as they do on it. Just like their classmates, they learn what it means to be away from family for an extended period of time. While coaches undoubtedly try to teach their players good habits, it’s on the players themselves to have the discipline to eat right and live right while enjoying campus life. And if they’re as serious about their studies as they are about their play on the ice, they can set themselves up to have success away from the rink.

