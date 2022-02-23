ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Capcom Fighting Collection Is Getting A Global Physical Release

By Damien McFerran
Nintendo Life
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnd it's being bundled with Street Fighter Collection in Japan. The recently announced Capcom Fighting Collection is getting a worldwide physical release, it has been revealed. The game will also be bundled with...

www.nintendolife.com

ComicBook

Divisive N64 Game Getting Physical Release on Nintendo Switch

A divisive, cult-classic Nintendo 64 game is getting a physical release on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, Nintendo Switch OLED. Back in January, after its initial PC release, a remaster of Shadow Man was released via Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Xbox One, but only digitally. As a result, if you wanted a physical copy of the game, you needed to own an original copy of the game on N64, PS1, PC, or Sega Dreamcast. Of course, physical copies of the original game aren't easy to come by, with these versions of the game being 23 years old. That said, if you dreamed of adding Shadow Man to your physical collection, you can now do exactly this, courtesy of Limited Run Games, via Nintendo Switch or PS4.
