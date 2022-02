BELLEFONTE — Completing tax documents can be quite stressful but there are ways to ease that tension. “Don’t procrastinate,” offers Brenna Shutika, who is chief operating officer of Dotts Hamilton, Inc. in Bellefonte. She added,“Rely on your tax professionals. Our tax professionals are available year-round and willing to help with any potential tax concern a client has and help them plan for the upcoming filing season.”

BELLEFONTE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO