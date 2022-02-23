ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Developer unveils reimagining of North DeKalb Mall

By Tyler Wilkins
Atlanta Business Chronicle
Atlanta Business Chronicle
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The new owner of the struggling suburban mall has unveiled its vision for the transformation....

Atlanta Business Chronicle

Atlanta's startup ecosystem continues to boom

In order for cities to provide hospitable environments for businesses to grow, they need an array of benefits and resources for entrepreneurs. Thanks to affordable fees, low corporate taxes, strong local university talent and a large network of CEOs and innovators, the city of Atlanta is becoming more and more competitive with other U.S. cities to be the best startup ecosystem it can be.
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta Business Chronicle

Here’s how Thomas Dortch defines the ‘true measure of leadership’ (Podcast) (Video)

Thomas Dortch has had many titles over the years. But the self-described serial entrepreneur says a title “means nothing.”. During an interview for the podcast, “On Leadership with Atlanta Business Chronicle,” Dortch, chairman and CEO of the consulting firm TWD Inc., says the “true measure” of leadership is how many leaders you create.
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta Business Chronicle

Stockbridge adds two suburban grocery-anchored retail centers to Atlanta portfolio

Grocery-anchored shopping centers are the "golden child" of retail, said David Nix, who manages acquisitions at Stockbridge. Honoring individuals who have found an ideal intersection of social good and corporate success. 2022 Corporate Counsel Awards. Is your corporate counsel raising the bar? Atlanta Business Chronicle and the Association of Corporate...
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta Business Chronicle

Extended reality stages add to Georgia’s production infrastructure

Another extended reality stage has opened in metro Atlanta, a testament to the state’s growing production infrastructure. Atlanta’s OPTIK Studios opened its second extended reality stage in Norcross, about 25 miles north of Atlanta. The studio is surrounded by LED screens that allow production companies to create digital worlds for films, commercials, music videos or other content.
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta Business Chronicle

Atlanta Business Chronicle

