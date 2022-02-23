ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nearly 9,000-year-old shrine unearthed in Jordan

By Brad Dress, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
 3 days ago

( The Hill ) — Archaeologists say they unearthed a nearly 9,000-year-old shrine in the desert of Jordan.

The archeologists made the discovery at a remote Neolithic campsite on the eastern side of Jordan’s desert, The Associated Press reported.

The shrine held two large standing stones carved with anthropomorphic figures as well as a hearth and altar and a miniature model of a convergence of two large stone walls that are used to trap gazelles.

The finding amazed the archeologists because it’s ancient but in good condition.

“It’s 9,000 years old and everything was almost intact,” said Jordanian archaeologist Wael Abu-Azziza, the co-director of the project, to the AP.

The oldest temple in the world, the Gobekli Tepe, is 11,000 years old, according to Smithsonian Magazine .

The structure in Turkey predates Stonehenge in England.

