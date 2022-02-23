Potential NFL Draft fits into Wink Martindale’s system

There's no debate that the Giants' OL is in desperate condition as the start of the 2022 NFL year approaches next month. The 2022 season will require 8-10 OLs on the 53-man roster. At the moment, the only likely OL is Andrew Thomas (I say likely because he is recovering from ankle surgery). Ben Bredeson is under contract for $895K; there's a good chance he'll return at least as a depth piece. Shane Lemieux, Nick Gates, and Matt Peart are also under contract, but all are coming off serious injuries and at this point it's best to assume they will not be available by the time of game 1. All other OLs from 2021 are either under contract but not especially desirable to have on the 2022 roster (Wes Martin, Devery Hamilton) or free agents (Billy Price, Will Hernandez, Matt Skura), and among that latter category, Price is the only one that plausibly might be re-signed.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO