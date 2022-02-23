NY Governor Announces New Central Cyber Security Center

Governor Gavin Newsom is scheduled to announce new guidance for masks in schools to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 today. Tomorrow, the indoor mask mandate for the state is set to expire, though unvaccinated people will still have to wear masks indoors. Depending on what the Governor announces today, officials with some school districts will have to decide whether to enforce a mandate or let their students go without masks. School District leaders will reportedly call on Governor Newsom Monday to enact an endemic plan with "realistic" local control on masking and vaccination protocols for students and staff.

EDUCATION ・ 12 DAYS AGO