ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Nearly 9,000-year-old shrine unearthed in Jordan

By Brad Dress
everythinglubbock.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(The Hill) — Archaeologists say they unearthed a nearly 9,000-year-old shrine in the desert of Jordan. The archeologists made the discovery at a remote Neolithic campsite on...

www.everythinglubbock.com

Comments / 0

Related
International Business Times

1,200-year-old Remains Of Sacrificed Adults, Kids Unearthed In Peru

Peruvian archeologists have unearthed eight children and 12 adults apparently sacrificed around 800-1,200 years ago, they said on Tuesday, in a major dig at the pre-Incan Cajamarquilla complex east of Lima. The remains were outside an underground tomb where the team from Peru's San Marcos University found in November an...
SCIENCE
Smithonian

2,000-Year-Old Buddhist Temple Unearthed in Pakistan

Archaeologists in northwest Pakistan’s Swat Valley have unearthed a roughly 2,000-year-old Buddhist temple that could be one of the oldest in the country, reports the Hindustan Times. Located in the town of Barikot, the structure likely dates to the second century B.C.E., according to a statement. It was built...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shrine#Turkey#Unearthed#Smithsonian Magazine#Neolithic#The Associated Press#Jordanian#Ap
allthatsinteresting.com

This 2,000-Year-Old Roman Mosaic Was Just Unearthed In Central London

Made up of two stunningly intricate panels, this mosaic is the largest one found in London in half a century. In the shadow of the iconic Shard in London, archeologists have come across an echo of the city’s ancient past. Right there in the heart of the city, they’ve unearthed a striking Roman mosaic which dates back to the late second to early third century.
RETAIL
Daily Mail

Chelyabinsk meteor that exploded over Russia in 2013 may have also been involved in the giant impact that formed the MOON, study reveals

The Chelyabinsk meteor that exploded over Russia in 2013 may also have been involved in the massive impact that formed the moon, a new study suggests. Researchers led by the University of Cambridge think it may have been been part of an ancient collision that broke off a chunk of baby Earth to form the moon 4.5 billion years ago.
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Middle East
The Independent

France intercepts Russia-bound cargo ship ‘Baltic Leader’ in the English Channel and ‘escorts’ it to Boulogne

The French navy has intercepted a Russian cargo ship in the English Channel that was bound for Saint Petersburg, the BBC has reported.French officials told the broadcaster that the ship was intercepted according to new European Union sanctions imposed on Russian entities and individuals after Vladimir Putin launched an invasion of Ukraine.The ship, named ‘Baltic Leader’, had been stopped in Honfleur, in the Normandy region of northern France, and has been “escorted” to a port in Boulogne-Sur-Mer, the BBC added citing an official.The 22-year-old vessel was scheduled to reach St Petersburg on 3 March, according to a cargo ship...
ECONOMY
Upworthy

Jewish couple has been married for 91 years, have 64 grandchildren, and they are still deeply in love

To live for 90 years is a feat in itself but to love and be married for 90 is another thing altogether. Zechariah and Shama’a have been married for an astonishing 91 years and their love for one another is strong as ever. Zechariah and Shama’a were Jewish orphans and hail from Yemen. As was practiced in those times, orphans were married early in life to avoid them getting married outside their faith and culture. This was the case for Zechariah and Shama’a, who were 12 and 10 respectively when they were wed. The pair lived through some testing times as they weathered extreme poverty and survived persecution. They were some of the first Yemeni Jews to move to Israel, reported BBC News.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Ultimate Unexplained

Here Are The Top 5 Most Ruthless Female Gangsters Who Terrorized New York

It's a man's world, but these women ruled it! Check out the Top 5 women gangsters of New York. Stephanie St. Clair aka Queenie aka Madame St. Clair was the numbers queen of Harlem. She was Creole (African and French descent). She was a female boss and sometimes-gangster. She used strategy and force to keep other gangsters, like Dutch Schultz, out of Harlem. According to the Mob Museum,
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Guardian

Mother’s Boy by Howard Jacobson review – a literary titan ill at ease in the world

My grandmother died in October 2019, the day after her 97th birthday. She must have been born within a few months of Howard Jacobson’s mother, who, as the moving preface to his memoir Mother’s Boy explains, died in May 2020 at the same age. Jacobson’s mother was an autodidact with a passion for poetry and a burning drive to write that her circumstances – living in Manchester as a working-class woman, wife and mother – ultimately thwarted.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
sciencealert.com

Arcane Ritual Complex From 9,000 Years Ago Unearthed in Unprecedented Discovery

Archaeologists deep in the Jordanian desert have discovered a 9,000-year-old ritualistic complex near what is thought to be the earliest known large human-built structure worldwide. The Stone Age shrine site, excavated last year, was used by gazelle hunters and features carved stone figures, an altar and a miniature model of...
SCIENCE
ohmymag.co.uk

‘Invisible’ dog spends seven lonely years in kennels without adoption

Lonely Lina, who has spent almost her entire life in a shelter, has faded into the background at Barking Mad Dog Rescue. She is anxious for an owner to come forward and take her home and show her what it means to be loved. She has gone through many failed attempts to find her a home.
PETS
IFLScience

Largest Ever Family Tree Reveals Origins Of All Humanity

Almost all of us, if we go back far enough in our family trees, come from somewhere else. Maybe it was your mom or dad; maybe it was a distant ancestor who lived more than twelve thousand years ago, but eventually, you’re going to find someone, at some point, who left their homeland in search of a better life.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Field & Stream

Archaeologists Find Worlds Oldest Deer Camp and 9,000-Year-Old Hunting Trap

Hunters built some of the earliest large structures found in the world to date, according to a team of French and Jordanian archaeologists working in northeast Jordan’s Badia desert, where they are excavating the world’s oldest-known hunting camp. Nine thousand years ago, stone-age deer hunters built animal traps called “kites” consisting of miles-long stone walls built in a giant V-shape to funnel red deer and gazelles into a killing zone.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy