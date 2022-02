Ideally, you’ll enter retirement with some amount — maybe even a large amount — of money in savings. But will your nest egg be enough to sustain you?. Chances are, you’ll end up at least somewhat reliant on Social Security once your career comes to an end. You may even end up depending heavily on your benefits to manage your expenses during your senior years. And so it’s important to run through these questions before signing up to start collecting benefits.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 3 DAYS AGO