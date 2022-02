It seems like things are getting more expensive at an alarming rate these days, but at least these Lego sci-fi and gaming sets let you save while you play. Queen Watevra's 'So-Not-Evil' space palace from The Lego Movie 2 is £20 off on Amazon and comes with 997 pieces. If that's not your thing though then maybe 33% off an Overwatch playset with minifigures is perfect for you. It's down to just £19.99 while stocks last.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO