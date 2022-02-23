Show your pup some love with healthy, homemade treats

There is no better way to celebrate National Dog Biscuit Day than by making homemade treats for your pup! Our friend, Grace Derocha, registered dietician and national spokesperson for The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics shows us a simple recipe that uses just three ingredients!

It’s so important to love on our dogs because it’s proven that they take care of us. Dog owners have better health mentally and physically. Our pets provide unconditional love and plenty of cuddles, plus dog owners get closer to that 150 minutes of physical activity a week with walks. So, in the long run, we can thank our dogs for helping prevent chronic conditions like heart disease and type two diabetes.

3 Ingredient Peanut Butter Pumpkin Dog Biscuits

By: Grace Derocha RD, CDCES, MBA

Registered dietitian and National Spokesperson for The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics

Ingredients

1 cup oats (old fashioned, 1-minute oats, or instant)

⅓ cup pure pumpkin (not pumpkin pie filling)

¼ cup natural peanut butter

Instructions