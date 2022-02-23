ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Show your pup some love with healthy, homemade treats

By Michelle Dunaway
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 3 days ago
There is no better way to celebrate National Dog Biscuit Day than by making homemade treats for your pup! Our friend, Grace Derocha, registered dietician and national spokesperson for The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics shows us a simple recipe that uses just three ingredients!

It’s so important to love on our dogs because it’s proven that they take care of us. Dog owners have better health mentally and physically. Our pets provide unconditional love and plenty of cuddles, plus dog owners get closer to that 150 minutes of physical activity a week with walks. So, in the long run, we can thank our dogs for helping prevent chronic conditions like heart disease and type two diabetes.

3 Ingredient Peanut Butter Pumpkin Dog Biscuits

By: Grace Derocha RD, CDCES, MBA

Registered dietitian and National Spokesperson for The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics

Ingredients

  • 1 cup oats (old fashioned, 1-minute oats, or instant)
  • ⅓ cup pure pumpkin (not pumpkin pie filling)
  • ¼ cup natural peanut butter

Instructions

  1. Preheat your oven to 300F (150C). Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
  2. Add the oats to a food processor and grind until they reach a fine powder. Add in the pumpkin and peanut butter and blend until a sticky dough is formed.
  3. Remove from the processor and roll out on a lightly floured surface. Use some ground oats. Cut out cookies using a small cookie cutter of any shape, or alternatively just cut into squares with a knife.
  4. Lay the treats on the prepared baking sheet and bake for 25 to 30 minutes, until the treats are dry and hard. Let cool before giving to your pup and then store in an airtight container. They should keep at least a week at room temperature, two weeks in the fridge, or you can freeze them.

#Dog Biscuit#Nutrition#National Dog Biscuit Day
