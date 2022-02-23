ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Deadly avian flu strain found in Florida’s wild birds, state says

By David Goodhue, Miami Herald
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CmpTh_0eMcvM1S00
A committee of black vultures line a tree at the Panther Island Mitigation Bank on June 7, 2018, near Naples. Florida wildlife officials say black vultures are one of the species impacted by an infectious and deadly avain flu strain detected in the state. [ BRYNN ANDERSON | AP ]

Federal scientists have confirmed cases of an infectious avain flu strain in several species of Florida birds, the state announced Tuesday.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said it is investigating bird mortalities in Brevard, Indian River and Volusia counties that are believed to be caused by “Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza.” The agency was notified of the presence of the disease by the National Veterinary Services Laboratory, according to an FWC statement released Monday.

The species impacted include the lesser scaup, black vulture “and other species,” the FWC said.

The agency said there is low risk of transmission to humans “and, to date, there have been no known human infections in North America.”

The strain, H5 2.3.4.4, has been documented in the United States since 2021, and it was detected in hunter-harvested blue-winged teal in Palm Beach County in January.

The FWC urged people not to handle sick or dead wildlife and to prohibit the contact of domestic birds with wild birds. All bird deaths should be reported to the FWC so the agency can conduct an investigation, the agency said.

HPAI is not treatable and is easily transmitted in wild birds, so some wild bird rehab facilities may not be accepting animals at this time, the FWC said.

The agency is working with the U.S. Department of Agriculture-Wildlife Services, Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, University of Florida, National Wildlife Health Center, Southeastern Cooperative Wildlife Disease Study, Florida Department of Health, and wildlife rehabilitators to investigate the recent deaths associated with the strain.

• • •

Help Florida contain the avian flu

The public can play a role in helping Florida detect and contain strains of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza aka HPAI.

  • Anyone who spots sick or dead birds is asked to report what they saw and the location to the state’s online bird mortality database so the birds can be tested.
  • Do not let captive or domestic birds come into contact with wild birds, especially waterfowl.
  • Do not touch or handle sick or dead birds or other wildlife.
  • Most wildlife rehabilitation facilities in areas where avian flu has been detected will not be taking in sick birds.

Comments / 9

Popeye53
3d ago

Mask mandated for all birds, ban all open feeders, limit how many can be in one tree, 6 branches apart

Reply(2)
3
Related
Tampa Bay Times

Florida’s COVID cases fall to 3,700 a day as omicron wave ebbs

The number of daily COVID-19 cases across Florida fell below 5,000 for the first time since omicron arrived in the state, suggesting the wave may be over. Florida reported 25,640 infections during the week of Feb. 18-24, according to the weekly report released Friday. That’s just 3,700 infections per day on average. It’s Florida’s lowest weekly infection rate since Dec. 3-9, when the omicron variant was first detected in the state.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wild Birds#Dead Birds#Avian Flu#Avian Influenza#Fwc#Hpai#University Of Florida
Tampa Bay Times

These Florida parents chose abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy. Here’s why.

OVIEDO — By the squat rental house at the back of the four-acre plot, past the horse paddock but not quite to the barn, a sapling grows. It’s obscured by the toys: a toddler-sized plastic car, a stomp rocket, all types of miniature sports equipment. It’s dwarfed by the American flag, weather-worn and a little too big for its place, but hung with pride by the door.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa youth football lease ends with gun violence

TAMPA — Edward “Butch” Taylor played running back for 13 seasons, first as a child at the Tampa Bay Youth Football League and later in high school. Now 61, he said his most significant football injury came Dec.. 11 when a bullet struck the index and middle fingers on his right hand as he attempted to break up an on-field melee among teenage players in the league, their coaches and adult fans at Skyway Park.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

What civil rights convictions in Ahmaud Arbery and George Floyd’s deaths say about justice | Column

In the same week, lightning involving justice struck twice. Two federal prosecutions resulted in the swift convictions of six men –– three police officers and three white men of a certain vintage –– for violating the civil rights of separate victims in different regions of the country. Both federal cases were dual prosecutions charged in parallel to state criminal cases brought by local authorities.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
58K+
Followers
19K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy