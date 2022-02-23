ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jobs

Jobs of the week, February 23

By TownLift // Laura M
TownLift
TownLift
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40Ywfy_0eMcvJNH00

Check out this week’s jobs from local Park City employers. Work hard, play hard.

People’s Health Clinic is hiring a Development Director.  This position is responsible for developing and executing the strategies necessary to market and communicate People’s Health Clinic (PHC) to all stakeholders and to achieve the organization’s fundraising goals.

AvantLink, Marriott Vacations Worldwide and Advanced Cosmetic Dentistry are hiring as well.

Employers, are you hiring? Your first job post is on the house!


Get more local Park City news and subscribe to the TownLift Daily Newsletter

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#People S Health Clinic#Avantlink#Marriott Vacations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
TownLift

TownLift

Park City, UT
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
391K+
Views
ABOUT

TownLift is Park City’s and Summit County’s source for community news. We publish news and stories that directly affect your everyday life. We are a catalyst to strengthen community values and support local organizations.

 https://townlift.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy