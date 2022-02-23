Jobs of the week, February 23

Check out this week’s jobs from local Park City employers. Work hard, play hard.

People’s Health Clinic is hiring a Development Director. This position is responsible for developing and executing the strategies necessary to market and communicate People’s Health Clinic (PHC) to all stakeholders and to achieve the organization’s fundraising goals.

AvantLink, Marriott Vacations Worldwide and Advanced Cosmetic Dentistry are hiring as well.

