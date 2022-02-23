ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ukraine to impose state of emergency

By Quint Forgey
POLITICO
 3 days ago
Ukrainian border guards stand at a checkpoint from territory controlled by Russia-backed separatists to the territory controlled by Ukrainian forces in Novotroitske. | Evgeniy Maloletka/AP Photo

Updated: 02/23/2022 11:25 AM EST

A top Ukrainian defense official called for a nationwide state of emergency on Wednesday, a precaution that comes after Russia began an invasion of the country this week by ordering troops into two breakaway regions held by Moscow-backed separatists.

Oleksiy Danilov, Secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council, announced that the state of emergency would remain in effect for 30 days, with the option to be extended for another 30 days. Ukraine’s parliament must vote to enact the measure.

“These are preventive measures to keep calm in the country, so that our economy and our country can work,” Danilov said at a news briefing in Kyiv, according to remarks reported by Reuters .

“Depending on the threats that may arise in certain territories, there will be either a more strengthened or more weakened state of emergency,” Danilov added. He specifically mentioned areas along Ukraine’s border with Russia, as well as its border with Belarus — where Russia has prolonged its joint military exercises.



The proposed state of emergency would apply to all of Ukraine, with the exception of the breakaway Luhansk and Donetsk regions, which Russia formally recognized as independent republics on Monday. A state of emergency has already existed in those areas — collectively known as the Donbas region — since 2014.

The state of emergency measure is the latest step Ukrainian officials have taken in recent days in response to Russia’s aggression. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday ordered the mobilization of reservists , and the military on Wednesday began the conscription of those aged 18 to 60 for a maximum period of one year.

Zelenskyy ruled out a general mobilization of civilians, however, and Danilov stressed that the government had not yet decided to impose martial law. “If necessary, this provision will be adopted immediately,” he said on Wednesday.

In the United States, President Joe Biden leveled new sanctions against Russia on Monday that punished Moscow for recognizing the two breakaway regions as independent, followed by further sanctions on Tuesday after President Vladimir Putin ordered troops to move into the areas.

The United States on Tuesday also announced new troop deployments from within Europe to the three so-called Baltic states, which are NATO member nations: Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.

Comments / 0

POLITICO

