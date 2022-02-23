ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, NY

Bethlehem police concluded a 6-month investigation for a car theft

By Spotlight Newsroom
Spotlight News
Spotlight News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gB4ME_0eMcvD4v00

DELMAR — Bethlehem police concluded a 6-month investigation with the arrest of a Glens Falls man for allegedly stealing a car from a local apartment complex.

Police responded to a call in Bethlehem last August regarding a stolen 2015 Subaru Forester. The victim said her Subaru was missing from her apartment building’s parking lot when she went to go to work that morning. The car was unlocked and a spare key was in the vehicle.

Police found the vehicle the same afternoon parked on the shoulder at the corner of Creble Road and State Route 9W.

Kevin Kelly, 41, was transported by Bethlehem police detectives from the Saratoga County jail to the Delmar police station on Tuesday, Feb. 15, and charged with grand larceny auto and grand larceny, both felonies. He was arraigned and released on his own recognizance on those charges to return to court at a later date, but then was transported back to Saratoga County jail.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Delmar, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Bethlehem, NY
City
Delmar, NY
City
Glens Falls, NY
Bethlehem, NY
Crime & Safety
Glens Falls, NY
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Station#Car Theft
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Spotlight News

Spotlight News

Albany, NY
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
339K+
Views
ABOUT

The Spotlight is the preeminent source for local news coverage in the greater Capital District. We now produce three local, weekly editions along with one monthly niche publication.

 https://spotlightnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy