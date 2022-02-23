Bethlehem police concluded a 6-month investigation for a car theft

DELMAR — Bethlehem police concluded a 6-month investigation with the arrest of a Glens Falls man for allegedly stealing a car from a local apartment complex.

Police responded to a call in Bethlehem last August regarding a stolen 2015 Subaru Forester. The victim said her Subaru was missing from her apartment building’s parking lot when she went to go to work that morning. The car was unlocked and a spare key was in the vehicle.

Police found the vehicle the same afternoon parked on the shoulder at the corner of Creble Road and State Route 9W.

Kevin Kelly, 41, was transported by Bethlehem police detectives from the Saratoga County jail to the Delmar police station on Tuesday, Feb. 15, and charged with grand larceny auto and grand larceny, both felonies. He was arraigned and released on his own recognizance on those charges to return to court at a later date, but then was transported back to Saratoga County jail.