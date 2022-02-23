ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NieR: Automata Anime Adaptation Announced

By XC Enriquez
 3 days ago
Japanese action RPG NieR: Automata is celebrating its 5 year anniversary with a huge announcement: an anime adaptation. A short trailer for the series was released, watch it here:. A visual was also released featuring 2B, one of the game’s protagonists. NieR: Automata, like its prequel Nier, is...

