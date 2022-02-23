ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crafts can make us feel better: How to find the right one

By MOLLY SPRAYREGEN
theintelligencer.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Girija Kaimal is feeling anxious, she often turns to crochet or fabric work to bring herself a sense of calm. “I have certain patterns I love to do,” she says, “and it just reinforces for me that all is well in the world, and I can still contribute to it...

www.theintelligencer.com

Comments / 0

