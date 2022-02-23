ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Airbus and CFM International to pioneer hydrogen combustion technology

Cover picture for the articleAirbus has signed a partnership agreement with CFM International, a 50/50 joint company between GE and Safran Aircraft Engines, to collaborate on a hydrogen demonstration program that will take flight around the middle of this decade. The program’s objective is to ground and flight test a direct combustion engine...

