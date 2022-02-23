ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Zach Parise scores twice, Islanders topple tired Kraken 5-2

By Tim Booth, The Associated Press
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aUWjT_0eMctbzp00
Edmonton Oilers v New York Islanders ELMONT, NEW YORK - JANUARY 01: Zach Parise #11 of the New York Islanders skates with the puck against the Edmonton Oilers during the first period at UBS Arena on January 01, 2022 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images) (Steven Ryan/Getty Images)

SEATTLE — Zach Parise scored twice and added an assist, Brock Nelson scored for the third straight game, and the New York Islanders opened their road trip with a 5-2 win over the Seattle Kraken.

New York won for just the second time in the last six games, jumping out to an early lead and overwhelming the Kraken, who were playing their third game in four nights.

Seattle has lost five straight.

Kyle Palmeri scored his fourth goal in his last four games and Casey Cizikas added his fifth of the season as the Islanders built a 4-0 lead.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
MyNorthwest.com

Jake DeBrusk scores twice as Bruins top Seattle Kraken 3-2 in OT

SEATTLE (AP) — Jake DeBrusk scored his second goal of the game 33 seconds into overtime and the Boston Bruins beat the Seattle Kraken 3-2 on Thursday night. Boston opened a lengthy road trip with its third straight win and welcomed Brad Marchand back from suspension. DeBrusk scored off a fluky bounce in the first period and beat Seattle goaltender Philipp Grubauer on the short side from a tight angle on the first shot of the extra period.
NHL
KIRO 7 Seattle

Lightning spoil Predators' outdoor debut in Nashville, 3-2

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — (AP) — Steven Stamkos scored the game-winner at 11:31 of the third period as the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Nashville Predators 3-2 Saturday night to spoil the first outdoor NHL game in Music City. Stamkos also had two assists. Nikita Kucherov had a goal...
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
KIRO 7 Seattle

Locked-out players, MLB meet for 6th straight day

JUPITER, Fla. — (AP) — Locked-out players were meeting with Major League Baseball on Saturday for the sixth straight day as management's end-of-Monday deadline approaches for a labor deal that would salvage opening day and a 162-game schedule. Mets pitcher Max Scherzer and shortstop Francisco Lindor, Yankees pitcher...
MLB
KIRO 7 Seattle

Morant scores career-high 46, Grizzlies beat Bulls 116-110

CHICAGO — (AP) — Ja Morant scored a career-high 46 points and the Memphis Grizzlies hung on to beat DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls 116-110 on Saturday night. The Grizzlies held on after letting a 17-point lead shrink to one and came away with the win after losing two in a row. They also stopped Chicago’s six-game winning streak.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brock Nelson
Person
Zach Parise
Person
Casey Cizikas
KIRO 7 Seattle

Lockout Limbo: Judge, Sale, others find fields to stay loose

TAMPA, Fla. — (AP) — Aaron Judge stepped into the batting cage and sent a long, high drive completely out of the park. Far behind the left-field wall, a couple of University of South Florida students paid no attention. They walked right past the stray ball that glistened in bright sunshine on the lush green grass – they had to get to class.
MLB
Yardbarker

Trae Young drops 41 and 11 as Hawks wipe Raptors

Trae Young was cold as ever Saturday night. The Hawks' star dropped 41 points and 11 assists to power Atlanta to a 127-100 win over Toronto. It was his second double-double in as many games since the All-Star Break. Young was cooking early, pouring in a quick 12 points in...
NBA
WMBB

Arnold loses state championship in a back-to-back bid for title

DELAND, Fla. (WMBB) — In a bid to win back-to-back state championships, Arnold fell to Belen Jesuit 1-0 on Saturday. The Marlins finished the 2021-22 campaign as the 5A State runner-up after winning the 4A title a year ago. They finished the season with a 22-2-1 record. With just eight seniors on the roster, many […]
DELAND, FL
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
86K+
Followers
95K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy