Zach Parise scores twice, Islanders topple tired Kraken 5-2

Edmonton Oilers v New York Islanders ELMONT, NEW YORK - JANUARY 01: Zach Parise #11 of the New York Islanders skates with the puck against the Edmonton Oilers during the first period at UBS Arena on January 01, 2022 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images) (Steven Ryan/Getty Images)

SEATTLE — Zach Parise scored twice and added an assist, Brock Nelson scored for the third straight game, and the New York Islanders opened their road trip with a 5-2 win over the Seattle Kraken.

New York won for just the second time in the last six games, jumping out to an early lead and overwhelming the Kraken, who were playing their third game in four nights.

Seattle has lost five straight.

Kyle Palmeri scored his fourth goal in his last four games and Casey Cizikas added his fifth of the season as the Islanders built a 4-0 lead.

©2022 Cox Media Group