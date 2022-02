LANCASTER, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A local family is making history in the state of Texas. The Hatley family – the first Black family in Texas to race quarter horses – is getting a lot of recognition thanks to their hard work with a special horse. The Hatley family in Lancaster has a long history of racing horses but more recently it’s been about a special stallion. “His name is Black Lives Matter,” James Hatley Jr. said. “With all the police brutality and awareness of Black Lives Matter movement, I think it was the best time ever to keep it going so it...

