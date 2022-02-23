ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dover, DE

Firefly 2022 taps Green Day, Halsey, My Chemical Romance, Dua Lipa for 10th year lineup

By Andre Lamar, Delaware News Journal
 3 days ago

Firefly Music Festival revealed Tuesday morning that Halsey , My Chemical Romance , G reen Day and Dua Lipa will headline its 10th anniversary in Dover, Delaware, on Sept. 22-25.

Other big names headed to The Woodlands include Big Sean , Zedd, Porter Robinson, Avril Lavigne , All Time Low, Willow, Bleachers, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Weezer, The Kid Laroi and Gunna.

A limited amount of pre-sale tickets will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at fireflyfestival.com .

In contrast to last year’s lineup that was more top-heavy with rap acts, this year those artists are taking a backseat to EDM artists and bands.

Firefly was the new kid on the festival block in 2012 and it quickly gained national attention with its lineup that included headliners The Killers, Jack White and The Black Keys.

Over the years the festival attracted big acts like Red Hot Chili Peppers, Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, Outkast, The Weeknd, Foo Fighters, Paul McCartney, Eminem, Artic Monkeys, The 1975, Bob Dylan, Bishop Briggs, Thirty Seconds to Mars, Snoop Dog, Twenty One Pilots, Deamau5, Kendrick Lamar, Chvrches and many others.

After the 2020 festival was canceled due to the pandemic, it returned last year in the fall for the first time. Previously, the festival was held in June.

Last year organizers limited the event to 50,000 attendees due to the pandemic.

At its height, Firefly attracted over 90,000 in 2015, the year Paul McCartney headlined. Since then attendance has fluctuated.

Last year saw headliners Billie Eilish, Tame Impala, The Killers and Lizzo, along with other big acts Megan Thee Stallion, Cage the Elephant, Roddy Ricch, Wiz Khalifa and Machine Gun Kelly.

Delaware Online / The News Journal, part of the USA TODAY Network, reported last year that there appeared to be an uptick in first-time attendees at the festival in 2021.

Although last year’s festival wasn’t a super-spreader event, some people didn’t attend due to safety concerns, hoping that the 10-year anniversary festival would make it worth the return.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Firefly 2022 taps Green Day, Halsey, My Chemical Romance, Dua Lipa for 10th year lineup

