ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

The Galaxy Tab S8 Plus is the one you should buy

By Michael L Hicks
Android Central
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter announcing the Galaxy Tab S8 series, Samsung had to temporarily pause preorders of the Tab S8 and S8 Ultra due to overwhelming demand, leaving the Tab S8 Plus as the only model available at the time. It made logical sense: the Ultra is the new iPad Pro-challenging workhorse that offers...

www.androidcentral.com

Comments / 0

Related
pocketnow.com

Apple’s 12.9-inch iPad Pro, iPad Air and more devices are on sale today

We start today’s deals with Apple’s largest iPad Pro model that is receiving a $100 discount on its entry-level variant that comes with 128GB storage, 8GB RAM, and Apple’s proprietary M1 chip that makes this tablet one of the most potent tablets in the market. You can purchase one for just $999, but you can also opt for the 256GB storage variant that comes with the same 8GB RAM, processor, and $100 savings, leaving it up for grabs at $1,100. The 512GB storage model is getting $99 savings, so it is still a great option that is available for $1,300. The 1TB and 2TB storage variants are also receiving $100 savings so that you can buy yours for $1,700 and $2,099, respectively. These last two options pack 16GB RAM under the hood, making them more potent. However, none of these models feature LTE support.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Grab a Heavily Discounted $99 Chromebook During Best Buy's One-Day Sale

Looking for a versatile and compact budget laptop that can travel anywhere? For under $100, this Asus laptop features Chrome OS, access to thousands of apps, built-in virus protection and cloud backups. Save $120 off the Asus Chromebook at Best Buy today and spend just $99 to get all the basic functions you need to stay connected and productive with this ultraportable 11-inch laptop. Note this deal ends tonight.
COMPUTERS
pocketnow.com

Here's how much Samsung will pay for your old device when trading-in for Galaxy S22

Samsung finally unveiled the next generation of Galaxy S22 series, including the Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus, and Galaxy S22 Ultra. Alongside the new flagship smartphones, Samsung also announced the new Galaxy Tab S8 series, and states that all new devices would receive 4 years of OS upgrades, and 5 years of security patches, which is one of the best in the Android world.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Samsung Dex#Galaxy Tablets#Ultra#S7#Tabs#Uw
Digital Trends

Now that the Samsung Galaxy S8 is out, the A8 is super cheap

One of the best times to find a deal on tech is in the wake of a new tech announcement, and if you’re looking for some great tablet deals, one of the best Samsung Galaxy Tab deals you’ll come across is on the Galaxy Tab A8, which is seeing an impressive price drop at Best Buy due to the release of the Galaxy S8. You can pre-order the S8 if you like, or you can head over to Best Buy and grab a super capable Galaxy A8 for just $180, which is a $50 savings from its regular price of $230. This deal is only being offered for a limited time, and the clock is counting down, so go grab you discount on a new Galaxy Tab A8 now.
ELECTRONICS
People

This Amazon Fire Tablet with Over 49,000 Five-Star Ratings Is Marked Down to Its Cheapest Price

Amazon is celebrating Valentine's Day with a major sale on its devices — and one of the most popular gadgets is marked down to its lowest price. On sale for 50 percent off, the Amazon Fire HD 8 32GB tablet boasts all kinds of functions. You can use it to stream movies, check your email, listen to music, play games, browse the internet, make video calls, and more — but it has a bigger screen than a smartphone, which is great for watching shows. Plus, it's more portable and lightweight than a desktop or laptop, making it easier to carry around the house or take with you on the go.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

This brand-new 55-inch 4K TV is only $319 right now

There’s no reason to hold back on upgrading your home theater setup with the discounts that you can avail from 4K TV deals. You won’t need to empty your savings account if you take advantage of the offers from retailers, including Walmart TV deals. It’s recommended to go for TCL TV deals, which currently include this $39 discount for the 55-inch TCL 4-Series 4K TV, making it more affordable at just $319 compared to its original price of $358.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Samsung Galaxy
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
iPad
Idaho8.com

The 3G shutdown will affect everyday devices you probably own

The looming shutdown of 3G networks won’t just impact older phones. With AT&T’s 3G network shutting down next week, and other carriers following suit later this year, a range of products require updates to continue working, including some home alarm systems, medical devices such as fall detectors, and in-car crash notification and roadside assistance systems such as General Motors’ OnStar.
CELL PHONES
The Independent

Best iPad deals for February 2022: Cheapest prices on Apple’s tablets

High-end laptops are notoriously expensive, so a tablet can be a great alternative. They boast a whole host of benefits, including being extremely lightweight, having a myriad of apps available and often boasting performance that matches that of a computer.But some tablets are inevitably more expensive, particularly models from coveted brands. Case in point: Apple’s iPads. Apple’s first tablet, which launched in 2010, arguably led the way in terms of creating a portable device that could stream television and double up as a laptop.They’ve managed to become one of the most popular tablets regardless, but their eye-watering price tag is...
TECHNOLOGY
Digital Trends

This Dell XPS 13 Touch laptop is $400 cheaper today

The Dell XPS 13 Touch Laptop just got a fantastic discount as part of the Presidents Day sales. If you want a laptop with a few tablet features, this is the model for you. You can never go wrong with the Dell XPS lineup, and the Dell XPS 13 Touch Laptop is getting a massive discount of $400 at Dell today. If you’re in the market for some great laptop deals, Dell XPS deals are a great place to start. That drops the price all the way down to $1,150, an impressive savings when compared to its regular price of $1,550. In fact, it’s one of the best Dell laptop deals we’ve come across, especially when you consider the Dell XPS 13 Touch Laptop comes with free shipping and 1 year of premium support included.
COMPUTERS
epicstream.com

Samsung Galaxy S23 Release Date, Price, Specs, Features, Colors & Design: Upcoming Smartphone To Have 200-Megapixels Camera, 5G Support And 5000 mAh Battery?

Here is everything we know so far about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23. All eyes are now on the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23, which reportedly does not only has a pleasant look but is also equipped with striking features, making it a better option for tech enthusiasts. The South Korean tech giant is reportedly planning to launch its new smartphone in the world mobile market the soonest time possible.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Best Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 preorder deals

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. Samsung may have underestimated the desire for small but powerful Android tablets that can run anything you throw at them. If you are one of those parents who got their kid a crappy promotional Android tablet that has trouble running Pokemon Go even, that market niche may certainly have been obvious to you, though.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Best Roku TVs in 2022

Roku is easily one of the best smart TV platforms, thanks to its easy-to-use interface, wide array of smart features, and more. In recent years, Roku has gotten even better, adding support for features like Apple’s HomeKit and AirPlay 2. Because of this, it would make sense to want a Roku TV.
ELECTRONICS
Android Central

Best Samsung Galaxy S22 wireless chargers 2022

Best Samsung Galaxy S22 wireless chargers Android Central 2022. On one hand, it's great that Samsung finally upgraded the charging speeds in the Galaxy S22 lineup. But the truth is that wired charging can be a pain, making it important to find the best Galaxy S22 wireless chargers. Ditch the wires and keep your fancy, new phone charged up.
ELECTRONICS
Android Central

S22 Ultra had to reset my Galaxy Watch 4

I'm pretty sure there's no other way than to reset the watch. You can save a backup of your watch data, though. I used one yesterday when I connected my Watch 4 to the S22 Ultra. In Settings on the watch Account and backup is near the bottom. I don't...
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy