Snow causes havoc, opportunities for fun across Utah

Utah Aquarium Founder Tells His StoryS. F. MoriDraper, UT
Park City Is a Popular Little City to VisitS. F. MoriPark City, UT
The Eagles Will Be Soaring Into Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
The Homeless Woman Who Was A Temporary FriendS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Journey Will Be Visiting Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Moose safely relocated from freeway in Parleys Canyon
State wildlife officials relocated a moose that was posing danger to itself and drivers on I-80 Saturday.
Man dies after 'serious incident' at Park City Mountain Resort
A man died Saturday after an incident at a Utah ski resort.
Much of Utah under winter weather warnings, advisories
Much of northern Utah and the Wasatch Front has been added to a Winter Weather Advisory that previously stopped short in the central part of the state.
Slick roads cause traffic headaches along Wasatch Front
Lake effect snow was causing slick roads and some slide offs in parts of northern Utah on Tuesday morning.
Skier says cold, $9 hot dog symbolic of mismanaged Utah resort
What Michael Kaplan wants you to know about the hot dog, is that his complaints about Park City Mountain Resort aren’t really about the hot dog.
Comedian shares perspective on being Black in Utah
Finding the “funny” when talking about race is something that many professional comedians do through stand-up. That includes veteran entertainers like Arvin Mitchell, a St. Louis Native who has called Utah home for the last three years.
Utah Black Chamber book celebrates Utah community
The Utah Black Chamber is releasing a book called “Black Utah: Stories From a Thriving Community.”
Cannabis talk for pets, psychedelics bills move forward in legislature
Things are busy on Capitol Hill as Utah lawmakers have just one week until the current legislative session ends. The following are some of the items that moved forward, or were stopped in their tracks on Friday:
Reward offered for info. on greased boulders in Moab
The Bureau of Land Management is now offering up to $1,000 for information leading to the identification and conviction of those responsible for greasing the handholds at the Big Bend Bouldering Area.
Utah reports 13 new COVID deaths, 2,068 cases following holiday weekend
Following the long holiday weekend, the Utah Department of Health reported 2,068 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, and 13 additional deaths; however, one of the deaths occurred before Jan. 22.
After brother's overdose, doctor thrilled with Utah receiving funds
The Utah Attorney General’s Office announced Friday that a national settlement has been finalized. Fifty-two states and territories are part of a $26 billion dollar settlement with three major pharmaceutical distributors.
Sevier County Sgt. returns home to central Utah with ceremonial procession
The body of Sevier County Sgt. Adrian Hillin was carried off of a plane at Salt Lake City International Airport on Monday afternoon and driven in procession to Richfield in central Utah early Monday evening.
Father of Susan Powell says bones found in Utah mine not hers
The father of a West Valley City woman who went missing in 2009 said bones found in a Utah mine are not those of his daughter.
Bad publicity halts blasting at Raging Waters site
A watershed of bad publicity has forced Salt Lake City to back off plans to remove parts of the old Raging Waters park by way of blasting.
Crime down in SLC, but plan calls for further reductions
Salt Lake City's Police Department has released crime statistics for 2021, the first time these numbers are being shared with the public, though reports from 2019 and 2020 will now be made available.
Medical cannabis, self-driving DUI bills pass in Utah Senate
With a little over a week remaining in the current Utah Legislative session, there was plenty of activity Wednesday on Capitol Hill
Governor honors 900 Afghan refugees now living in Utah
The governor announced Wednesday that there are around 900 refugees from Afghanistan in the state of Utah.
Beloved elderly gorilla dies at Utah zoo
A beloved 44-year-old western lowland gorilla passed away at Utah's Hogle Zoo.
Injuries after 2nd home blast in same town in two days
Two people sustained minor injuries after an explosion at the Colorado townhouse complex, making it the second time in a two-day period that a blast was reported in a residential area of that city.
House passes $40 million bill to get more water to the Great Salt Lake
The House of Representatives voted unanimously to support a bill that allocates $40 million to saving the Great Salt Lake.
