This Is the Lowest Paying College Major in America

By Douglas A. McIntyre
24/7 Wall St.
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ATvg1_0eMcsAXN00 America has many outstanding colleges and universities, although there’s a long-running debate about what their focus should be. Some students want a broad-based education, often heavy on the liberal arts, while others want something more narrowly career-focused, or vocational. The debate has become more heated as the cost of education has risen steadily over the past four decades, and as students have had to take larger and larger loans as a result. ( This is the most expensive colleges in every state .)

Whatever their philosophy or career goals, graduates will be entering a knowledge-based economy in which education is crucially important to advancement. They should make informed choices.

To determine the highest and lowest paying college majors in America, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed Census Bureau data on average annual earnings of individuals holding an undergraduate degree in 2019. The disparities in incomes between the highest and lowest paying majors are quite stark.

The highest-paying college majors on our list are health and medical preparatory programs, pharmacology, and computer engineering. The average annual earnings in these fields in 2019 were all significantly above $100,000. The list reflects the value of an education in STEM - science, technology, engineering, and mathematics - fields in particular. ( These are America’s top public universities .)

The lowest-paying majors include elementary education, library science, and miscellaneous education, with average annual earnings no higher than $30,000. It’s a terrible irony that in an increasingly knowledge-based economy, where education is crucial to success, teachers are paid so poorly.

Click here to see the highest and lowest paying college majors in America
Click here to read our detailed methodology

Highest paying:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48akYY_0eMcsAXN00

25. Mining and mineral engineering
> Avg. annual earnings in 2019: $87,606
> Unemployment rate in 2019: 4.3%
> Total workforce in 2019: 13,956

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VaVL7_0eMcsAXN00

24. Transportation sciences and technologies
> Avg. annual earnings in 2019: $87,686
> Unemployment rate in 2019: 2.0%
> Total workforce in 2019: 156,104

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ufx4s_0eMcsAXN00

23. Zoology
> Avg. annual earnings in 2019: $87,985
> Unemployment rate in 2019: 1.9%
> Total workforce in 2019: 112,113

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l0Q0F_0eMcsAXN00

22. Genetics
> Avg. annual earnings in 2019: $88,409
> Unemployment rate in 2019: 4.1%
> Total workforce in 2019: 24,263

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CaDah_0eMcsAXN00

21. Architectural engineering
> Avg. annual earnings in 2019: $88,629
> Unemployment rate in 2019: 0.9%
> Total workforce in 2019: 21,858

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WfX86_0eMcsAXN00

20. Construction services
> Avg. annual earnings in 2019: $88,872
> Unemployment rate in 2019: 1.0%
> Total workforce in 2019: 126,242

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qmH8X_0eMcsAXN00

19. Physiology
> Avg. annual earnings in 2019: $89,456
> Unemployment rate in 2019: 1.4%
> Total workforce in 2019: 134,398

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fliix_0eMcsAXN00

18. Materials science
> Avg. annual earnings in 2019: $89,616
> Unemployment rate in 2019: 2.0%
> Total workforce in 2019: 33,907

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZIKFd_0eMcsAXN00

17. Applied mathematics
> Avg. annual earnings in 2019: $89,756
> Unemployment rate in 2019: 4.2%
> Total workforce in 2019: 44,094

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MYuxG_0eMcsAXN00

16. Public policy
> Avg. annual earnings in 2019: $89,761
> Unemployment rate in 2019: 1.7%
> Total workforce in 2019: 41,923

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48QLKO_0eMcsAXN00

15. Mechanical engineering
> Avg. annual earnings in 2019: $89,801
> Unemployment rate in 2019: 2.3%
> Total workforce in 2019: 942,913

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eGHlg_0eMcsAXN00

14. Actuarial science
> Avg. annual earnings in 2019: $90,399
> Unemployment rate in 2019: 2.5%
> Total workforce in 2019: 17,470

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xMNaf_0eMcsAXN00

13. Mathematics and computer science
> Avg. annual earnings in 2019: $91,843
> Unemployment rate in 2019: 1.1%
> Total workforce in 2019: 18,076

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WvhPS_0eMcsAXN00

12. Chemical engineering
> Avg. annual earnings in 2019: $93,118
> Unemployment rate in 2019: 1.9%
> Total workforce in 2019: 340,918

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l6Xs8_0eMcsAXN00

11. Economics
> Avg. annual earnings in 2019: $94,493
> Unemployment rate in 2019: 3.1%
> Total workforce in 2019: 1,150,173

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44jm9E_0eMcsAXN00

10. Aerospace engineering
> Avg. annual earnings in 2019: $94,685
> Unemployment rate in 2019: 2.0%
> Total workforce in 2019: 113,112

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tgGyB_0eMcsAXN00

9. Biomedical engineering
> Avg. annual earnings in 2019: $94,798
> Unemployment rate in 2019: 3.6%
> Total workforce in 2019: 80,008

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s5rY8_0eMcsAXN00

8. Computer science
> Avg. annual earnings in 2019: $94,816
> Unemployment rate in 2019: 3.4%
> Total workforce in 2019: 1,409,826

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LRxdv_0eMcsAXN00

7. Electrical engineering
> Avg. annual earnings in 2019: $95,540
> Unemployment rate in 2019: 2.3%
> Total workforce in 2019: 1,084,380

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BWUQ7_0eMcsAXN00

6. Finance
> Avg. annual earnings in 2019: $98,610
> Unemployment rate in 2019: 2.8%
> Total workforce in 2019: 1,287,699

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GGcuG_0eMcsAXN00

5. Molecular biology
> Avg. annual earnings in 2019: $99,520
> Unemployment rate in 2019: 1.9%
> Total workforce in 2019: 94,075

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hsICy_0eMcsAXN00

4. Biochemical sciences
> Avg. annual earnings in 2019: $103,991
> Unemployment rate in 2019: 1.7%
> Total workforce in 2019: 247,265

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bEHSt_0eMcsAXN00

3. Computer engineering
> Avg. annual earnings in 2019: $106,276
> Unemployment rate in 2019: 2.6%
> Total workforce in 2019: 369,297

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4esoCa_0eMcsAXN00

2. Pharmacology
> Avg. annual earnings in 2019: $106,536
> Unemployment rate in 2019: 2.0%
> Total workforce in 2019: 13,510

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1niAbJ_0eMcsAXN00

1. Health and medical preparatory programs
> Avg. annual earnings in 2019: $107,638
> Unemployment rate in 2019: 1.9%
> Total workforce in 2019: 93,428

Lowest paying:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40z7UI_0eMcsAXN00

25. Visual and performing arts
> Avg. annual earnings in 2019: $43,064
> Unemployment rate in 2019: 3.3%
> Total workforce in 2019: 77,640

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CMYXQ_0eMcsAXN00

24. Miscellaneous fine arts
> Avg. annual earnings in 2019: $42,045
> Unemployment rate in 2019: 5.9%
> Total workforce in 2019: 22,161

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZovBK_0eMcsAXN00

23. Fine arts
> Avg. annual earnings in 2019: $41,678
> Unemployment rate in 2019: 3.6%
> Total workforce in 2019: 600,376

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uHPUs_0eMcsAXN00

22. Studio arts
> Avg. annual earnings in 2019: $41,649
> Unemployment rate in 2019: 2.7%
> Total workforce in 2019: 106,521

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bItPt_0eMcsAXN00

21. Human services and community organization
> Avg. annual earnings in 2019: $41,439
> Unemployment rate in 2019: 3.0%
> Total workforce in 2019: 125,804

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28QaBQ_0eMcsAXN00

20. Theology and religious vocations
> Avg. annual earnings in 2019: $40,688
> Unemployment rate in 2019: 1.7%
> Total workforce in 2019: 348,312

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xEqUR_0eMcsAXN00

19. Physical and health education teaching
> Avg. annual earnings in 2019: $39,229
> Unemployment rate in 2019: 2.1%
> Total workforce in 2019: 277,464

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OLRYl_0eMcsAXN00

18. Educational psychology
> Avg. annual earnings in 2019: $38,909
> Unemployment rate in 2019: 3.2%
> Total workforce in 2019: 23,762

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38DRIL_0eMcsAXN00

17. Social work
> Avg. annual earnings in 2019: $38,718
> Unemployment rate in 2019: 2.4%
> Total workforce in 2019: 557,967

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PGUdg_0eMcsAXN00

16. Special needs education
> Avg. annual earnings in 2019: $37,655
> Unemployment rate in 2019: 1.5%
> Total workforce in 2019: 261,029

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lpEAA_0eMcsAXN00

15. Mathematics teacher education
> Avg. annual earnings in 2019: $37,110
> Unemployment rate in 2019: 1.1%
> Total workforce in 2019: 101,012

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aENME_0eMcsAXN00

14. Counseling psychology
> Avg. annual earnings in 2019: $36,690
> Unemployment rate in 2019: 2.5%
> Total workforce in 2019: 64,146

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dh7ZE_0eMcsAXN00

13. Science and computer teacher education
> Avg. annual earnings in 2019: $36,683
> Unemployment rate in 2019: 2.4%
> Total workforce in 2019: 81,888

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DglXV_0eMcsAXN00

12. Family and consumer sciences
> Avg. annual earnings in 2019: $36,335
> Unemployment rate in 2019: 2.7%
> Total workforce in 2019: 430,607

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o0sNK_0eMcsAXN00

11. Social science or history teacher education
> Avg. annual earnings in 2019: $35,502
> Unemployment rate in 2019: 2.2%
> Total workforce in 2019: 143,978

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Nkki9_0eMcsAXN00

10. School student counseling
> Avg. annual earnings in 2019: $34,955
> Unemployment rate in 2019: 3.1%
> Total workforce in 2019: 17,908

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11rhes_0eMcsAXN00

9. Art and music education
> Avg. annual earnings in 2019: $33,541
> Unemployment rate in 2019: 2.0%
> Total workforce in 2019: 274,707

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10AGuU_0eMcsAXN00

8. Early childhood education
> Avg. annual earnings in 2019: $33,511
> Unemployment rate in 2019: 2.1%
> Total workforce in 2019: 230,628

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25kBOa_0eMcsAXN00

7. General education
> Avg. annual earnings in 2019: $33,504
> Unemployment rate in 2019: 1.8%
> Total workforce in 2019: 1,710,780

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GfpAh_0eMcsAXN00

6. Language and drama education
> Avg. annual earnings in 2019: $32,624
> Unemployment rate in 2019: 2.0%
> Total workforce in 2019: 230,952

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WuBXd_0eMcsAXN00

5. Teacher education: multiple levels
> Avg. annual earnings in 2019: $32,416
> Unemployment rate in 2019: 1.0%
> Total workforce in 2019: 112,630

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0caI0l_0eMcsAXN00

4. Secondary teacher education
> Avg. annual earnings in 2019: $30,589
> Unemployment rate in 2019: 1.0%
> Total workforce in 2019: 207,455

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RWKvl_0eMcsAXN00

3. Miscellaneous education
> Avg. annual earnings in 2019: $30,168
> Unemployment rate in 2019: 2.0%
> Total workforce in 2019: 172,208

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nGG23_0eMcsAXN00

2. Library science
> Avg. annual earnings in 2019: $28,969
> Unemployment rate in 2019: 1.5%
> Total workforce in 2019: 25,000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hb8oD_0eMcsAXN00

1. Elementary education
> Avg. annual earnings in 2019: $28,376
> Unemployment rate in 2019: 1.4%
> Total workforce in 2019: 1,391,273

Methodology

To determine the highest and lowest paying college majors in America, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data on earnings from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey Public Use Microdata Sample files. Undergraduate college majors were ranked based on the average reported incomes of individuals holding the degree in 2019.

Data on unemployment rate and total workforce were calculated using data on employment status by field of degree from the ACS PUMA data. The Census Bureau considers the first degree listed by survey respondents in response to the prompt: “Please print below the specific major(s) of any BACHELOR’S DEGREES this person has received” to be their major undergraduate field of degree.

