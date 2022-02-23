ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

State of the Tribes address takes bold stance on range of issues

By Isiah Holmes
Wisconsin Examiner
Wisconsin Examiner
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KBOJm_0eMcs9jt00

A message of peace, unity, ecological preservation and the acknowledgment of a painful  history was conveyed through the 2022 State of the Tribes address. Held in the Capitol prior to the Assembly floor session on Tuesday, the annual address began with an invocation and remarks by Sokagon Chippewa community Chairman Robert Van Zile. Speaking both in English and his native language, Zile honored indigenous veterans, and called for calm in Ukraine, where tensions are growing over a potential Russian invasion. Thereafter Shannon Holsey, president of the Stockbridge-Munsee Band of Mohican Indians, rose to deliver the formal State of the Tribes address.

Holsey described the address as “an opportunity to examine the current state of our union, and how we can collectively forge a better nation by examining the self and moving forward through triumphs, tragedies of the violence and the inequities involved in continuous evolution of forging a better union, educational foundation, environment and healthy state of mind.” Recalling some of the many lessons her elders imparted to her, Holsey said, “I was taught that we are not given a good life or a bad life. We are given a life, and it is up to us to make it good or bad.”

Sokagon Chippewa community Chairman Robert Van Zile. (Screenshot | Wisconsin Examiner)

She paid particular respect to indigenous youth, “at a time when the nation’s dialogue about identity [is] more divisive than ever.” The Stockbridge-Munsee Band president praised indigenous youth for “using the strength of their cultures to come together and reach out to others and mobilize towards meaningful community change.” For Holsey, youth movements represent a legacy held by Wisconsin tribes, “in the story of how indigenous peoples transformed themselves from anthropological curiosities into politically influential voices on both domestic and global issues, in one of the most remarkable paradigm shifts in history.”

Holsey’s address took an upfront, vocal approach as it cruised through numerous topics affecting indigenous communities. “As we struggle with [the] COVID-19 pandemic and economic revitalization, indigenous communities are no longer content to wait for others to make decisions for us,” she stressed. “These days are gone.” Lessons can be learned from how tribes responded to the pandemic, she said. Holsey declared that  many of the 1.5 million American lives lost due to the pandemic were “unnecessary due to the politicization and failure to take seriously the worst global health crisis in over a century.” She noted that “tribal nations chose a different path.”

Drawing on a history of contending with epidemics, Holsey described some of those strategies. “We moved quickly to organize task forces, coordinate a rapid response through clinics, epidemiologists, law enforcement, housing and other departments to create plans for our employees, citizens and communities to remain safe during necessary shutdowns and until a vaccine could be developed.” Tribal communities also coordinated with the National Guard to fill shortages in testing and vaccine clinics.“Because in our small tribal communities, the loss of any citizen is too high of a price. And losing an elder, as it’s been described, is like a library burning down, and with it the loss of our culture, our traditions, and teachings soon also go with that.”

The pandemic wasn’t the only thing weighing heavily on the president’s mind. “The conversation of our democracy is also at stake,” said Holsey, “for almost three years in which our nation has endured a global pandemic, economic hardship and a contentious election, now is not the time to further inflame division.” She spoke of “a force that would shatter our nation rather than share it.” That force, Holsey said, would “destroy our country.”  “But while democracy can be temporarily delayed, it can never be permanently defeated,” she said.

Her comments alluded to the Jan. 6 attack on  the U.S. Capitol as well as to recent legislative and legal efforts to restrict voting access. Highlighting that Native Americans weren’t given the right to vote until 1924, Holsey decried efforts to weaken voting rights. “Legislation suppressing the right to vote purports to be neutral,” said Holsey, “however, in many instances it undermines the basic right to participate in our democracy. The loss of the right to vote is the loss of the voice in the democratic process.”

She also  called for the honoring and protection of Wisconsin’s natural resources, particularly the Great Lakes. “Respecting and caring for the Great Lakes is an inherent responsibility passed on for generations,” said Holsey. “Food impacts all parts of our daily life. It isn’t about feeling full and satisfied. It’s also about feeling connected to community, and belonging.” The president underscored tribal food sovereignty initiatives, which promote indigenous health with foods grown locally to meet  indigenous needs. She praised agricultural programs that now include more indigenous input on how to transform the food system. Holsey called for building new revenue streams for farmers, and “historic investments in infrastructure and clean energy capabilities in rural areas, and committing to equity by removing systematic barriers and building a workforce more representative of a diverse Wisconsin.”

In that light, Holsey emphasized the “continued threats of climate change, pipelines and extractive mining.” Holsey called the environmental reviews done for the Enbridge Line 5 reroute “inadequate,” stating, “it does great injustice to frontline tribal communities.” Earlier this month, the Department of Natural Resources public hearing on the project lasted 10 hours , and drew 140 people who spoke out against the pipeline. “The pipeline crosses over 280 rivers and streams that flow indirectly into the Great Lakes waters that supply drinking water to over 40 million people,” Holsey said. While the reroute avoided the Bad River Band’s reservation, it still goes through the Bad River watershed.

Climate change also remains a pressing issue for indigenous communities, she said. “Failing to act quickly, and leaving the climate crisis to manifest unchecked will continue to wreak havoc in Wisconsin and across the nation,” said Holsey. “Wisconsin’s climate is changing. These changes affect the stability of Wisconsin’s economic sectors, as well as human health and safety. Immediate action is necessary, that also includes our continued protection of our relative, the wolf.”

Wolves are of significant spiritual value to many native tribes. During controversial wolf hunts last February, tribal communities in Wisconsin opted to not hunt the wolves allocated to them by a quota set by the state. Hunters outside of those zones exceeded the quota with significant losses  the wolf population.

“We have to ask ourselves what kind of Earth we are giving our children and grandchildren,” said Holsey. She spoke of the rights of nature, which are often associated with human rights such as to clean and healthy environments. “The rights of nature law recognizes that an ecosystem has the right to exist, flourish, regenerate in its vital cycles and naturally evolve without human-caused disruption.”

At several points, the floor was split between standing ovations from one side of the asile, and lack of applasue and silence from the Republican side of the asile. (Screenshot | WisconsinEye)

Shifting gears, the tribal president directly condemned efforts to quell the teaching of certain parts of American history in schools. Republican officials in Wisconsin have put forward bills to protect conservative speech and to ban so-called “critical race theory” from college campuses. These bills, which passed the Assembly Tuesday,  cast the teaching of systemic racism in American history as un-American and unnecessarily unsettling to some students.

Holsey admitted that Native American history is a difficult history to tell. “The policies of the United States including genocide, ethnic cleansing, forced removals, and brutal assimilationist polices have significantly impacted our communities to this day,” said Holsey. “But our discomfort in sharing this painful collective history pales in comparison to the lived experience that so many native people endured in the past 530 years.” While true reconciliation for those crimes remains elusive, Holsey stressed the importance of teaching a balanced account of U.S. history which accurately incorporates Native American culture.

Holsey denounced legislation in Wisconsin which would ban the teaching of that history in classes. “American Indians are not a people of the past,” she said. She called for more teaching and sensitivity to native culture. Holsey highlighted efforts to remove derogatory depictions of  native people from sports culture The public demeaning of Native Americans, she said, contributes to high rates of suicide among indigenous youth nationwide. “Words and images do matter,” Holsey stressed. She decried “acts of the Western patriarchal violence,” and pressed to “de-colonize racist educational curriculum, practices, and mascots.”

It was just one of several points during the address where applause from the GOP side of the hall fell entirely silent. Holsey wasn’t dissuaded, however, by the stoney lack of applause by Republican legislators. She went on to call for continued support for overdose and addiction-prevention efforts, and support for K-12 education. Holsey excitedly noted that the tribes are close to opening a culturally appropriate adolescent treatment center. Completing the project, however, will take further support from the state government. She stressed the importance of tackling mental health needs, especially of indigenous youth. Holsey also praised tribal housing support services, highlighted the need to support tribal economic growth including the  tourism industry and called for broadband expansion for rural and tribal communities.

As her address wrapped up, Holsey invoked the resilience, spirit and struggle of native peoples. “Once thought of as remnants of humans past that disappeared in the fog of history, indigenous peoples and their ancient wisdom are more relevant than ever,” she said. “And against all odds, we are still here today.”

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

The post State of the Tribes address takes bold stance on range of issues appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner .

Comments / 0

Related
Wisconsin Examiner

Immigrant activists denounce bill to recruit DACA Dreamers into law enforcement

Immigrant rights groups are speaking out against a bill that passed the Assembly this week. AB-176 would allow law enforcement agencies in Wisconsin to hire people enrolled in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, referred to as “aliens” in the bill text. DACA, which includes 6,540 young Wisconsinites, protects immigrants who were brought […] The post Immigrant activists denounce bill to recruit DACA Dreamers into law enforcement appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
Wisconsin Examiner

Carrots or Sticks? Lawmakers can’t agree on how to help employers who can’t fill jobs

For more than a year, Wisconsin employers have been complaining about their inability to fill countless jobs. Restaurants have cut hours for lack of staff, factory workers are putting in extra shifts and help wanted notices go unanswered. In response, policymakers in Madison have pursued widely divergent strategies to address the problem. In the Capitol, […] The post Carrots or Sticks? Lawmakers can’t agree on how to help employers who can’t fill jobs appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
Wisconsin Examiner

Education politics day in the Wisconsin Assembly

The Assembly passed a series of education bills Tuesday focused on “parent empowerment” according to their Republican authors, most of which Gov. Tony Evers has said he is likely to veto. They include AB-995, requiring school districts to provide mandatory in-person instruction and simultaneously allowing parents to opt out of mask requirements for their children; […] The post Education politics day in the Wisconsin Assembly appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
Wisconsin Examiner

Nurses seeking union at UW Health raise their campaign’s public profile

A campaign that began more than two years ago by nurses who want union representation at UW Health is stepping up its appeal for public support and attention, while the hospital system continues to reject collective bargaining. On Thursday, several hundred nurses and their supporters set up an informational picket line across the street from […] The post Nurses seeking union at UW Health raise their campaign’s public profile appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
MADISON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Unity, WI
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Government
Wisconsin Examiner

Robin Vos’ big splash on the Assembly’s last day

Robin Vos is a professional. Even when he’s down he relentlessly seeks his political advantage.  He found it on Thursday, the last day of the Assembly floor session. Democrats were incensed that Vos, in announcing his plan to wrap things up on Thursday, tossed aside dozens of bills, some with bipartisan support, that aimed to […] The post Robin Vos’ big splash on the Assembly’s last day appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
Wisconsin Examiner

The wheels are off the wagon with GOP elections bills

Wisconsin made the front page of The New York Times on Sunday in an article headlined “Scheme to Reinstall Trump Opens a Schism in Wisconsin GOP.” The state’s election audit, a raft of new voting restrictions pushed forward by Republican leaders of the Legislature, the nation’s only special counsel investigation into the 2020 election and […] The post The wheels are off the wagon with GOP elections bills appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
Wisconsin Examiner

Senate GOP election proposals pass without support from Democrats

Once again on Tuesday, Republicans and Democrats in the Legislature locked horns on voting. In the Senate, Republicans passed a proposed amendment to the state Constitution that would bar outside donors from helping local governments defray the cost of managing an election. They also passed a dozen bills on voting that Republicans said were necessary […] The post Senate GOP election proposals pass without support from Democrats appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
Wisconsin Examiner

National report: ‘Robust’ pandemic relief helped economy rebound quickly

Federal relief programs, the first enacted early in the COVID-19 pandemic and the most recent about a year later, helped power a swift economic recovery and ward off poverty for millions, according to a new report issued Thursday. The report, prepared by the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities (CBPP) in Washington, D.C., found that […] The post National report: ‘Robust’ pandemic relief helped economy rebound quickly appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United Nations#Native Americans#Epidemics#Capitol#Assembly#Sokagon Chippewa#Russian
Wisconsin Examiner

Before any U.S. troops are sent to Ukraine, some in Congress want a say

WASHINGTON — U.S. Reps. Peter DeFazio of Oregon, a Democrat, and Warren Davidson of Ohio, a Republican, are leading a broad, bipartisan coalition of lawmakers urging the president to not send U.S. troops into Ukraine, or declare war, before receiving authorization from Congress. Wisconsin Reps. Mark Pocan (D-Black Earth) and Gwen Moore (D-Milwaukee) joined in […] The post Before any U.S. troops are sent to Ukraine, some in Congress want a say appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
FOREIGN POLICY
Wisconsin Examiner

Biden taps Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as first Black woman on the U.S. Supreme Court

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden will formally announce the nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the U.S. Supreme Court Friday afternoon. “President Biden sought a candidate with exceptional credentials, unimpeachable character, and unwavering dedication to the rule of law,” the White House said in a statement. If confirmed by the Senate, Jackson, 51, will […] The post Biden taps Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as first Black woman on the U.S. Supreme Court appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Wisconsin Examiner

New U.S. sanctions on Russia target banks, high-tech imports

WASHINGTON — The United States and Western allies stepped up economic sanctions on Russia following its escalated attack on Ukraine, President Joe Biden said at the White House on Thursday. Biden had for weeks pledged to impose significant sanctions on Russia if President Vladimir Putin followed through on plans to invade Ukraine. As the invasion […] The post New U.S. sanctions on Russia target banks, high-tech imports appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
FOREIGN POLICY
Wisconsin Examiner

Waves of Russian forces launch assault on Ukraine and U.S. prepares added sanctions

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden Thursday vowed a “united and decisive” wave of sanctions against Russia after the country’s leaders ordered a military assault on Ukraine.  Russian military forces began attacking several cities and towns throughout the country, according to multiple news reports.  “President Putin has chosen a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic […] The post Waves of Russian forces launch assault on Ukraine and U.S. prepares added sanctions appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Human Rights
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
K-12 Education
Wisconsin Examiner

Conflicts between bear hunters and property owners in Northwoods lead to fears of ‘cowboy war’

In the remote counties of Northern Wisconsin, where the closest law enforcement officer is often at least 30 minutes away, a conflict between property owners and bear hunters running hounds through the woods is reaching a boiling point.  The conflict, which has sprung up in counties including Sawyer, Burnett and Polk in the northwest corner […] The post Conflicts between bear hunters and property owners in Northwoods lead to fears of ‘cowboy war’ appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
SAWYER COUNTY, WI
Wisconsin Examiner

Court battle over Natural Resources Board continues

A Dane County Circuit Court judge heard arguments Monday in a lawsuit filed by Midwest Environmental Advocates (MEA) to compel Dr. Frederick Prehn to surrender text messages, emails, and other communications related to his refusal to step down as chair of the Wisconsin Natural Resources Board (NRB) once his term expired. Prehn’s lawyers have filed […] The post Court battle over Natural Resources Board continues appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
Wisconsin Examiner

GOP lawmakers had 4x more cash than Dems entering 2022

Republican lawmakers who control the legislature had four times more campaign cash than Democrats entering the 2022 election year, a Wisconsin Democracy Campaign review found. Year-end campaign finance reports showed the 132 Assembly and Senate lawmakers and their four legislative campaign committees had $10.3 million in their campaign accounts as of Dec. 31. Republican lawmakers and their […] The post GOP lawmakers had 4x more cash than Dems entering 2022 appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
Wisconsin Examiner

Assembly committee knocks down measure to recall 2020 electors

Assembly Democrats have attempted to drive a stake in the heart of a resolution from a Republican lawmaker who has demanded that his party recall Wisconsin’s presidential electors from 2020 — a demand that is impossible to fulfill and sparked conflict inside the Legislature’s GOP caucus. The Assembly’s Republican leader twice publicly renounced the rogue […] The post Assembly committee knocks down measure to recall 2020 electors appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
Wisconsin Examiner

Voting rights protesters descend on Reagan Day Dinner

The Wisconsin Supreme Court’s recent decision to allow a ban on ballot drop boxes during elections in April generated a backlash from voting rights advocates in the state. Organizers from the Poor People’s Campaign, Souls to the Polls, Voces de la Frontera, Fight for $15, and other activist groups showed up to raise their voices […] The post Voting rights protesters descend on Reagan Day Dinner appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WAUWATOSA, WI
Wisconsin Examiner

Biden sanctions Russian natural gas pipeline company Nord Stream 2

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Wednesday sanctioned the Russian company tasked with building and operating the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline, as well as its corporate officers.  Biden said in a statement the sanctions are part of the “initial tranche” of economic restrictions the United States began imposing on Russia earlier this week […] The post Biden sanctions Russian natural gas pipeline company Nord Stream 2 appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
POTUS
Wisconsin Examiner

An abortion mystery

This is an old story and one I don’t like to tell. I have no hopes for catharsis. After 45 years, I know that grief is here to stay, that anger will continue to crack my aging teeth, and that my eyes will continue to look askance at men who claim to know what is […] The post An abortion mystery appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
COLUMBUS, OH
Wisconsin Examiner

Wisconsin Farmers Union takes on monopolies, lobbies for change

On Monday the Wisconsin Farmers Union released a short film called “Get Loud: The Fight for the Soul of Agriculture.”  “The current food system is not serving farmers, laborers in the supply chain, nor consumers. Instead, it’s serving a handful of powerful monopolies,” says WFU Communications Director Danielle Endvick, who appears in the film from […] The post Wisconsin Farmers Union takes on monopolies, lobbies for change appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
Wisconsin Examiner

Wisconsin Examiner

1K+
Followers
837
Post
170K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wisconsin Examiner is a nonpartisan, nonprofit news site offering a fresh perspective on politics and policy in our state. As the largest news bureau covering state government, the Examiner will offer investigative reporting and daily coverage dedicated to the public interest. In Wisconsin’s great progressive tradition, we aim to hold the powerful accountable to the people, follow the money, and dig out the truth. Although we give you the inside scoop, we are not a publication for “insiders.” Instead, we cover stories and voices that too often go unheard. We take our inspiration from the motto emblazoned on a ceiling in our state Capitol: “The Will of the People Is the Law of the Land.” The Examiner is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. We retain full editorial independence.

 https://wisconsinexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy