ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

The post-COVID symptoms baffling doctors

By Kevin Barry
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1epFrq_0eMcrsyC00

COVID case counts are going down in many parts of the United States but it’s likely that most people either already got COVID (whether they know it or not) or at least know a few people who have battled the disease.

Even with all that modern medicine has to offer patients and their doctors, many are still stumped by some of the most severe conditions emerging after patients appear to recover from the coronavirus.

I took a shower back in March of 2021 and didn’t realize that I had my socks on because I couldn’t feel my feet,” said Matt Close.

Matt Close
Matt has been in a wheelchair for months while trying to recover from paralysis after he recovered from COVID.

What started as Close’s bizarre lapse after he got COVID in February 2021, quickly became much more serious when the numbness moved up his legs and pain set in soon after. Close wasn’t vaccinated because of an auto-immune disease, but he says his wife did get the shot.

“One Friday evening, I started falling and I could not get up the stairs and that’s when I knew something was wrong,” said Close. “Finally I did have a doctor that said, ‘Hey, there’s multiple of you and there’s one common thread and it’s COVID.”

Close recovered from the traditional COVID symptoms roughly a year ago, but he’s been in a wheelchair or using a walker to get around for months, preventing him from driving. He’s also often in intense pain because of nerve regeneration in his legs. Physical therapy helps him improve and move around a little better, but cases like Close’s are making doctors like University Hospitals Neurologist Dr. Kamal Chemali take notice.

University Hospitals
Dr. Chemali says the medical community needs more research to figure out why some patients are having some pretty severe post-COVID symptoms.

“We have to consider the long-term complications as part of the whole disease,” said Chemali.

Chemali says it’s not uncommon for viruses to affect the nervous system for a little while, but that the numbness and temporary paralysis usually only lasts a short time. He’s seeing patients in situations that seem similar to Close who seem to beat the virus only to have these conditions set in later.

“Suddenly, they start to develop these neurological symptoms and within a few days, they were paralyzed,” said Dr. Chemali. “Totally paralyzed.”

Matt Close
Close uses a walker to get around and has been able to work from home during his recovery.

It’s a big reason politicians and the National Institute of Health are throwing more funding at research for post-COVID conditions and the mental health challenges they create for patients.

Senator Sherrod Brown’s (D-Ohio) office pointed out that he voted for the American Rescue Plan, which had nearly $500 million to support large-scale studies on the long-term effects of COVID.

Representatives Antony Gonzalez (OH-16) and David Joyce (OH-14) introduced the Brycen Gray and Ben Price COVID-19 Neurological Impact Act, which is looking to boost research funding for “neurological and psychiatric illnesses associated with COVID-19 infection,” according to a press release .

AP
In this image from video, Rep. Anthony Gonzalez, R-Ohio, speaks on the floor of the House of Representatives at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Thursday, April 23, 2020. (House Television via AP)

Because COVID is still relatively new and changing, it’s hard to get a good idea of how common conditions like Close’s are in the general population. The hope is that additional research will help shed light on why the numbness, pain, and paralysis lingers in patients longer than it does after other viruses, and how to properly address it.

“What is causing that neurological problem to happen?,” asked Chemali. “Is it just a viral infection like any other? Are these symptoms different from post-COVID infections and other virus post-infections? This is where research really has to be active.”

In the meantime, Close goes to regular physical therapy trying to figure out what happens next.

“I am getting better, but it has been a long time,” said Close.

RELATED: Berea-Midpark teacher with long-haul COVID shares her experiences dealing with the devastating virus

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here , and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Comments / 0

Related
deseret.com

2 new omicron symptoms you won’t realize are from COVID

Two new omicron variant symptoms popped up in a recent breakthrough infection. What’s happening: “Good Morning America” co-anchor Amy Robach said in a recent Instagram post that she experienced two symptoms of COVID-19 after suffering from a breakthrough infection. The two symptoms included exhaustion and lower back...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Modesto Bee

Pregnant woman who nearly died of COVID names baby after Texas doctor who treated her

A Texas woman who survived COVID-19, multiple seizures, a stroke and other health complications while pregnant named her newborn after a doctor who helped save her life. Diana Crouch, a 28-year-old from Kingwood, was celebrating her anniversary with her husband in Las Vegas in July when she developed a bad headache. Her physical condition worsened when they returned home, and she was later admitted to an emergency room with COVID-19, Good Morning America reported.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Daily Fort Worth

Brilliant researcher, doctor who claimed that ‘Covid-19 was not a natural event’ and spread misinformation about the virus lost her medical license

Since the start of December last year, United States has been hit by what appears to be one of the largest Covid-19 waves since the start of the pandemic driven by the highly contagious Omicron variant easily evading vaccine immunity, natural immunity and in some cases, the immunity in those with three doses of the Covid-19 vaccines.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Yea, that's it Tony! Fauci claims blue state's easing COVID mandates has 'nothing to do with politics' and is following the science as virus cases plunge 44% in one week

White House COVID-19 tsar Dr. Anthony Fauci said the recent surge of blue states lifting pandemic restrictions, such as mask mandates, has 'nothing to do with politics' and is in response to the nation's declining positivity rate. 'I wouldn't say it's the politics. I think it's the different evaluation of...
SCIENCE
Fortune

Scientists said we’d take annual COVID jabs like flu shots. Now Fauci says it might be only every 5 years

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The U.S. Chief Medical Adviser Anthony Fauci said Wednesday that the world is nearly over the full-blown first phase of the pandemic and that the worst may be behind us. He also added that annual vaccine boosters might not be needed as we once thought.
SCIENCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sherrod Brown
The Independent

Nine Omicron symptoms affecting fully vaccinated and two early signs you might have it

Omicron ruined Christmas plans for many last year, with record-breaking figures reported in the lead up to the festive season. A surge in the infection rate saw England move back to plan B restrictions in December, which included mandatory face masks in public places, the return of work from home guidance and travel bans. First detected in Southern Africa and Hong Kong in November 2021, Omicron was soon confirmed as the dominant variant in the UK in December. But thanks to falling numbers over the last few weeks, England is back under plan A measures and the government is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fareeha Arshad

More than 60% of the adverse reactions to the COVID-19 vaccines are because of the 'nocebo effect'

In a recent collaborative study by scientists from US and Germany, it was discovered that the adverse reactions observed after being vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine could be because of the ‘nocebo effect’. Nocebo is the opposite of a placebo. While the placebo effect happens when the patient solely believes that they will be cured after choosing a particular treatment option, nocebo is the opposite.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Paralysis#Neurological Symptoms#Mental Health
Long Beach Tribune

California woman, mother of three, dies of Covid-19 after she was wrongfully told by doctors she is not eligible to get vaccinated, lawsuit

The Omicron variant of the Covid-19 virus continues to spread across the country and United States officially reached the 900,000 Covid-19 related deaths earlier this week. The vaccines still remain the best weapon in battling the deadly virus providing decent protection from developing severe condition and death. According to New...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Long Beach Tribune

California man in “excellent health” dies of Covid-19 because he was allegedly unable to find booster dose on time

The Omicron variant of the Covid-19 virus knows no ‘protection’ as it easily evades both natural immunity and the immunity acquired by the Covid-19 vaccines. According to the experts, that’s the main reason why United States set new daily records in new cases officially surpassing more than one million new cases per day last month.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Daily Mail

CDC to LIFT indoor mask mandates across the US on Friday - but will Joe and Jill still wear theirs?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is set to loosen its mask mandates Friday as Covid cases plunge nationwide, according to reports. The federal agency plans to unveil a change in the metrics used to determine whether mask recommendations are necessary as it embraces a more 'holistic view' of the pandemic's impact on a community, the Associated Press reported.
PUBLIC HEALTH
ScienceAlert

A Common Over-The-Counter Drug Could Treat Long COVID, Case Study Reports

Two patients with long COVID in California have almost completely alleviated their symptoms by taking daily antihistamines, according to a newly published case report. While the evidence is anecdotal, the remarkable results aren't without precedent, and the authors hope the stories they have detailed can give patients hope and point researchers in the right direction for investigating future treatment.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Fortune

There’s a silent epidemic killing over 100,000 Americans a year, and the government is allowing the cure to get more and more expensive

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Ever since COVID-19 first arrived in the U.S. in January 2020, the first global pandemic in a century has been a non-stop newsmaking public health crisis that has killed hundreds of thousands and remained at the forefront of the nation’s collective mind.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Fauci says Covid booster shots may have to be taken every five years rather than annually

Dr Anthony Fauci has said some people may only need Covid booster shots “every four or five years” instead of annually. “It will depend on who you are,” he told the Financial Times in an interview on Wednesday, “but if you are a normal, healthy 30-year-old person with no underlying conditions, you might need a booster only every four or five years.” Dr Fauci previously suggested – as recently as December – that it might be necessary for people to get vaccinated annually to prevent a resurgence of Covid.He said during an appearance on CNN: “One of the things I’m...
PUBLIC HEALTH
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

33K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cleveland, Ohio news and weather from News 5 Cleveland WEWS, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy