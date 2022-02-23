ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Ange Postecoglou: Training on Bodo/Glimt’s pitch would make zero difference

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eSGyT_0eMcrgci00

Ange Postecoglou passed up the chance for Celtic to train on Bodo/Glimt’s artificial pitch ahead of their Europa Conference League clash on Thursday night.

The Hoops were beaten 3-1 by the Norwegian champions in the first leg of their knockout round play-off at Parkhead last week.

Celtic will try to turn the tie around at the Aspmyra Stadion, which is inside the Arctic Circle and holds around 5,500 fans, but Postecoglou will forego the opportunity for a training session there beforehand.

“Here in Scotland we obviously have exposure to artificial pitches, we have already had two games this year on an artificial pitch so there is no a great deal to be gained,” said the former Australia boss, who has no injury worries from the 3-2 win over Dundee on Sunday although Yosuke Ideguchi is ineligible.

“Every week has a different challenge. If you are expecting that after one session you are going to find some miracle on an artificial pitch that you haven’t thought about, that is going to win you the game, then you fall into the wrong trap.

“I have been involved in football for a long time, especially at national team level but even in Australia, where you have to deal with extreme climatic conditions, extreme pitch conditions.

“When I was with the national team we were travelling from cold climates to the Middle East in literally 24 hours, bumpy pitches to slow pitches, and what I found in the end is that the best approach is to make sure that your players are always prepared to deal with whatever challenges there are.

“There is no easy solutions. Us flying there today and having a session on their pitch is going to make absolutely zero difference.

“Us being here, getting a good training session with the boys, getting them prepared for a difficult game tomorrow, is much more important to me.”

Postecoglou, whose side lead Rangers by three points at the top of the cinch Premiership, will not change approach for the return game in Norway and believes being more clinical in front of goal is key.

He said: “The whole reason I am trying to build a way of playing for my football cub and my beliefs is that we don’t have to change our approach.

“What we know is we need goals and that is what we do every week so it would be a bigger challenge for us if we had to change our approach and become more expansive and more aggressive.

“But I don’t think anyone could accuse us of not being that on a weekly basis so from that perspective it doesn’t really change anything for us.

“We will go out there and do what we try to do every week when we play, that is be aggressive, dominate the game, create chances and score goals and so our approach will be exactly the same.

“As I said after the (Bodo/Glimt) game we weren’t as clinical or efficient with the chances we had and they were. Obviously if that changes, we are in better shape.

“We don’t have to be more solid defensively. If they had 20 chances and Joe Hart made 15 saves and they hit the crossbar then we would be saying we have some issues defensively.

“I look at the performance and the way we play. They were a lot more clinical with their fewer attempts on goal than we were so we need to improve that, but it is not something that has been ongoing so it is not an issue.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Ange Postecoglou impressed by Celtic’s European opponents Bodo/Glimt’s style

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou believes European opponents Bodo/Glimt play a “fantastic” type of football which defies conventional wisdom around budgets. Kjetil Knutsen’s side clinched a second successive Norwegian league title in December and were unbeaten in the group stages of the Europa Conference League, during which they caused eyebrows to raise with a 6-1 win over Jose Mourinho’s Roma in Norway before drawing 2-2 in Italy.
SOCCER
newschain

Steve Cotterill felt Shrewsbury more than deserved their win over Burton

Shrewsbury boss Steve Cotterill was pleased on many levels as his side got their first win in nine League One games with a 2-0 victory over his former side Burton. In a game of few real chances, Town capitalised on a corner routine when Tom Bloxham swept home in the first half and Matthew Pennington netted after George Nurse’s long-range effort came loose in the box after another set-piece.
SOCCER
newschain

Ange Postecoglou bemoans Celtic’s lack of composure

Ange Postecoglou felt his Celtic side were beaten by more clinical opponents after falling to a 3-1 home defeat against Norwegian champions Bodo/Glimt. Goals early in each half from Runar Espejord and Amahl Pellegrino put the visitors in command and Celtic conceded two minutes after Daizen Maeda had headed a 79th-minute lifeline.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yosuke Ideguchi
Person
Joe Hart
Person
Ange Postecoglou
newschain

Celtic’s Europa Conference League campaign ended by Bodo/Glimt

Celtic’s Europa Conference League campaign proved brief and painful as they went down to a 2-0 defeat by Bodo/Glimt in the Arctic Circle. The Norwegian champions rounded off a 5-1 aggregate win to reach the last 16 of the inaugural tournament. Just like the first leg, Celtic conceded early...
WORLD
golfmagic.com

Phil Mickelson given more bad news by Tiger Woods in torrid week

Phil Mickelson once thanked "all the crazies" before claiming he'd won the PGA Tour's player impact program. But apparently it was Tiger Woods who has scooped it, according to one reporter. If this is indeed true, it caps an interesting few weeks in Mickelson's career. Comments he made about the...
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bodo Glimt#Celtic#Norwegian#Parkhead
newschain

Walsall coast to victory over Hartlepool

Walsall marked Michael Flynn’s first home game as Saddlers manager with an entertaining 3-1 win over Hartlepool. George Miller’s brace and a Conor Wilkinson strike ended an eight-game unbeaten run for Pools, who replied through Omar Bogle. Walsall led on 13 minutes as Emmanuel Osadebe ended a superb...
SOCCER
newschain

Luton boss Nathan Jones delighted with fabulous February form

Luton boss Nathan Jones hailed a great month for his side as they made it 15 points from a possible 18 in February by beating struggling Derby 1-0 at Kenilworth Road. Striker Danny Hylton’s 67th-minute goal, his second in as many games and first at home since March 2019, was enough for the hosts to climb into the Sky Bet Championship play-off places for the first time this season.
SOCCER
newschain

Kieran McKenna blames Ipswich’s poor finishing for draw against Morecambe

Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna felt his side’s lack of a killer touch proved costly as they played out a 1-1 draw against battling Morecambe. Town dominated the game for long periods but a goal from Aaron Wildig on the hour gave Morecambe the lead, and Derek Adams’ side looked set for the three points until Wes Burns levelled the scores three minutes from time.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Celtic F.C.
Place
Europe
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Paul Ince bemoans ‘naive’ defending as Reading slump to Blackpool loss

Reading interim manager Paul Ince labelled his team’s defending as “naive” after seeing the Royals slump to a 4-1 defeat at his former club Blackpool. The visitors came into the match on the back of a three-game unbeaten run that had eased their relegation fears, but an awful second half means they return to Berkshire without any points to help their survival bid.
SOCCER
newschain

Poya Asbaghi says Barnsley have momentum in relegation scrap

Barnsley head coach Poya Asbaghi believes his side have momentum in their relegation fight after a 3-2 victory over Middlesbrough. A goal from Mads Andersen and Amine Bassi’s double was enough to seal all three points and move Barnsley within six points of safety with a game in hand.
SOCCER
newschain

England hold off Wales fightback to stay on track in Six Nations

England survived repeated second-half comebacks from Wales to keep their Guinness Six Nations title hopes alive with a 23-19 victory at Twickenham. Marcus Smith landed six penalties to keep Eddie Jones’ men out of reach, though there were shades of the 2015 World Cup group clash – Wales’ solitary victory at Twickenham in the last decade – as a comfortable lead crumbled.
WORLD
newschain

newschain

49K+
Followers
120K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy