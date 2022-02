Enabling dark mode with Google search isn't new - it's been available since 2021. However, the company is slowly rolling out an even darker theme to replace the existing one. Dark themes are everywhere, from iOS and Android to Windows 11 and macOS, alongside many third-party apps, but Google had been late to the dark mode party for its website, with its results page sticking with the white color scheme that's been there since its launch in 1997. Meanwhile, Google Chrome has had dark themes readily available since 2019.

