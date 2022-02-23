ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Tory Burch's Private Sale Is Just 96 Hours Long — Here's What We're Eyeing

By Eva Thomas
People
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShe's baaack. And by "she" we mean Tory Burch's iconic Private Sale that can probably cure all the winter blues or any "ugh"-inducing life things you're dealing with right now. How, you ask? Simply looking at the designer's assortment of colorful, poppy-printed bags, clothes, and shoes is enough to perk up...

people.com

Comments / 1

Related
purewow.com

Michael Kors Handbags Are Up to 60 Percent Off (& You Can Score an Extra 15 Percent Off Select Styles)

Whether you're frantically searching for a last-minute Valentine's Day gift or just in the mood to treat yourself, you'll be thrilled to hear that Michael Kors is having a huge limited-time sale right now. So not only can you score up to 60 percent off beautiful leather crossbodies, totes and wallets (plus an additional extra 15 percent off select styles with coupon code 'BEMINE'), but if you order by February 11 at 12 p.m. EST, you'll also receive free expedited two-day shipping so you can get your stuff by February 14. Basically, this is the best sale to shop right now, so we won't hold you up. Here are five of our favorite picks from the sale.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Harper's Bazaar

Mini Uggs Are the Moment

Uggs never went really went away for some of us—even if we didn't exactly advertise we still wore them. Now, as Y2K fashion continues its extended takeover, a growing fashion chorus is admitting Ugg boots are back with a shearling-lined vengeance. Present-day Ugg wearers aren't hesitating to take their...
APPAREL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tory Burch
purewow.com

Dooney & Bourke Is Having a Major Sale (with ﻿Handbags Starting at Just $39)

Two of our sartorial weaknesses are crossbody bags and roomy totes, meaning we're huge fans of Dooney & Bourke. Imagine our delight, then, when we found out that the timeless fashion brand just kicked off a much-needed spoil yourself sale, featuring up to 50 percent loads of must-have leather handbags (no coupon code needed). Not familiar with the brand? All you need to know is that it takes its craftsmanship very seriously, with founder Peter Dooney collaborating with 40 designers and craftsmen across the world and sourcing materials from European leather purveyors, old-world tanneries and top-tier factories. So basically, if you're looking for a spring bag, consider taking advantage of the sale before it ends on February 14. Oh, and did we mention that prices start at $39? Here are seven styles we love.﻿
BEAUTY & FASHION
NYLON

7 Handbag Trends That Are Taking Over 2022

New year, new bag. Shopping for an accessory that you’ll likely wear every day can be an intimidating, but also a very rewarding, task. A good pick should go from day to night to travel to work and everywhere else, and for 2022, all handbag trends are pointing towards being bold, bright, and making a statement.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Private Sale#Et Voila#Orig
StyleCaster

Nordstrom Just Slashed The Price of Coach Bags & Somehow Expected Us Not to Notice? Here’s What to Shop

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. Any good shopper knows that a truly great sale can be hard to come by. But, on the other side of that coin, once you find a great deal, it’s often impossible to stop yourself from buying everything that’s marked down. That’s how I feel about shopping all of the amazing discounted Coach bags and accessories that somehow landed in Nordstrom’s sale section overnight. There are so many great deals happening, and I simply do not have enough money in...
BEAUTY & FASHION
ETOnline.com

Amazon's Secret Designer Fashion Sale Has Major Deals on Free People, Sam Edelman and More

Everyone loves splurging on a trendy designer style from time to time. But if you're on a tight budget or are simply looking for fashion pieces that are a bit more price-friendly, there are actually a number of ways to dress chic on the cheap -- and Amazon is the perfect place to start. The retailer is hosting a secret designer fashion sale through Amazon's Premium Brands Outlet, which features deals of up to 60% off on some major celeb-loved items.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Lori Harvey Makes a White-Hot Arrival in Suit With Sandals on the Front Row for Michael Kors Fall ’22 NYFW Show

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Lori Harvey puts a new spin on suiting. The influencer was spotted while arriving at the Michael Kors Fall 2022 runway show during New York Fashion Week on Tuesday and was among celebrity guests such as Blake Lively, Brooke Shields, Olivia Culpo, Emily Ratajkowski, Nina Garcia, Anna Wintour and Gigi Hadid. For the outfit, Harvey donned a clean white suit that featured a cropped tapered bolero jacket that had chic lapels on top of a pair of coordinating loose, flowy...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Fashion
Footwear News

Nicole Ari Parker Hits New York Fashion Week in Tie-Dyed Outfit and Blue Sandals

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Nicole Ari Parker pops in a multicolored outfit for Jason Wu. The “And Just Like That” actress was spotted while making her way to the designer’s New York Fashion Week show on Saturday. For the ensemble, Parker opted for a blue, green and white flowy blazer that featured a slightly oversized look that also had a loose disposition. Underneath, she wore a matching strapless bralette decked out in the same print. For the lower half, she wore a skirt that...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

The 15 Best Designer Tote Bags That Carry It All

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission. The best designer tote bags are undoubtedly the chicest way to carry more than your phone, keys and wallet — think your laptop, a change of shoes or a backup sweater. Perhaps they can hold even on-the-go beauty elixirs and a complete lunch, too. But more than being practical, extra-roomy bags are becoming more coveted, possibly, than the trendiest of mini bags.More from WWDInside Moynat's Workshop in Paris12 Tote Bags Perfect For Your...
APPAREL
Footwear News

Katie Holmes Carries Summer Shoes into Winter with Tights at Ulla Johnson’s NYFW Show

Katie Holmes just proved summer footwear can easily be worn in the wintertime—even during a snowstorm—while attending Ulla Johnson’s Fall 2022 fashion show at New York Fashion Week. The runway event, held at the New York Public Library, also featured a star-studded front row including Holmes, Sarita Choudhury and Huma Abedin. For the occasion, the “Dawson’s Creek” star fashionably arrived in a black parka. The utilitarian garment featured elegant elements like a waist tie and puffed sleeves, bringing it instant femininity. Holmes smartly paired the piece with a knee-length skirt, creating a monochrome moment that was tough but sweet. In true...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
People

Chrissy Teigen Just Carried One of the Coolest Handbags, and You Can Get It at Nordstrom

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Oh don't mind us, just fangirling over Chrissy Teigen's showstopping accessories once again. In her latest Instagram post, the star wore a spangly, embellished midi dress accessorized with strappy black sandals and a beautiful, fan-shaped leather clutch by Cult Gaia. While the rare glimpse inside of her modern home (you better believe we zoomed in to get a good look at those adorable framed family photos on the wall) and whimsical outfit stopped us dead in our tracks, it was her striking sculptural handbag that nabbed our attention the most.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
whowhatwear

5 Shoe Trends Everyone Will Wear in 2022

The S/S 22 collections may have debuted last year but the biggest trends and cult buys are just starting to trickle into the market, so it’s prime time to start shopping them. While there are so many major trends and micro-trends worth noting for the season ranging from “naked” fashion to big leather jackets, I’m here to narrow in on the coolest spring shoe trends for 2022.
APPAREL

Comments / 0

Community Policy